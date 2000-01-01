Budget pointers

Market participants have a diverse set of expectations from the upcoming Union Budget, largely in tune with their wish lists presented to the finance ministry. Obviously, all that may not find a place in the last full budget of the Narendra Modi government.

The broad directions of the budget, however, can be anticipated from the country’s economic conditions and the pressing issues facing a government that will have to go to the electorate in a year.

By this logic, job creation—be it through rural jobs, exports or services sector—will be the budget’s top agenda this time. The Centre’s efforts on this front has not been yielding the desired outcome, so broader allocations and new approaches can be expected on this theme.

In a report, UBS Securities India analysts Gautam Chhaochharia, Sanjena Dadawala and Tanvee Gupta Jain have painted a grim picture of the job scenario, with 23 million people remaining unemployed. “Estimates of the number of jobs that need to be created in India are staggering. Our calculations suggest about 13 million people will enter India’s working-age population per annum over the next five to six years,” they said in the report titled, “Can India create enough jobs to realise its demographic dividend?”

“Also a large global shift towards automation could be a significant negative, as it would be inherently less labour-intensive. This could be a grey-sky scenario for India worse than our downside scenario in terms of GDP and earnings growth, and could also lead to major social issues. This impact is likely to be beyond the next five years and government policy response will matter,” the analysts said.

Boosting exports could be another focus area of the budget, as this would also create jobs in the small and medium enterprises and agriculture sectors.

“Ideally, one-third of our agricultural production should be exported. At present, it is less than one-tenth,” said agro-chemical industry body Crop Care Foundation of India (CCFI), adding this would help double farmer’s income.

“A spurt in Indian agri-exports can boost rural employment, income and purchasing power. A thrust on agri-exports will jive up allied activities in storage, transportation and processing,” said Rajju Shroff, chairman, CCFI.

According to Jyoti Vaswani, chief investments officer, Future Generali India Life Insurance, the finance ministry has got a delicate job in hand this time. “Union Budget FY19 would be a tight rope walk for the government, given the need to balance populism with fiscal prudence amidst lower than expected GST revenues and expectations of corporate and direct tax cuts.

“On the divestments front, government may target higher than FY18 budgeted amount, which has been the highest hitherto, while on expenditure side, boosting rural economy by addressing farm distress, employment creation and thrust on infrastructure are likely to be on top of their agenda,” Vaswani said, hinting that automobiles, banks & NBFCs, agrochemicals, infrastructure, FMCG and cement could be key beneficiaries of the budget.

Vikas Vasal, partner at Grant Thornton India, an accounting firm, said, “Though there is a lot of expectation from the budget, the government has a tough task in hand, in meeting demand of various stakeholders and to balance its fiscal deficit. Therefore, the focus should be to provide impetus to investment activity & infrastructure development, boost employment generation & rural development, provide some relief on the tax front & take measures to reduce litigation.”

A reduction in corporate tax, as promised by the finance minister earlier, to 25 per cent will be a measure keenly watched by top companies, which still pay more than 30 per cent tax.

The finance minister might take note that the US has recently reduced its corporate tax rate to 21 per cent after the UK reducing the rate to 19 per cent.

The budget is also expected to outline the road map for the new direct taxes code.

Riaz Thingna, director, Grant Thornton, said, “Earlier in this financial year, the indirect tax law was given a facelift with the new GST regime. A task force has been formed by the government of India to give recommendations on the new direct tax code; one can hope for some announcement about the road map.”

The direct taxes code (DTC) is aimed at simplifying the direct tax laws.

DTC will revise, consolidate and simplify the structure of direct tax laws into a single legislation. The DTC, when implemented, will replace the Income-tax Act, 1961 (ITA), and other direct tax legislations.

The road ahead for GST might also find a place in the finance minister’s speech. “Government may announce a gradual road map on inclusion of petroleum products under GST. This may reduce the manufacturing cost of various products considering the percentage of credit available,” said Grant Thornton tax experts.

This may have an impact on the oil & gas sector stocks and also segments using petroleum products.

Cigarette-makers, the traditional target of finance ministers, may be spared fresh tax levies this time, given that cigarette taxes now contribute just about 2 per cent of the total tax collection and cigarette-makers have been subjected to two rate hikes this fiscal.

HDFC Securities Insti-tutional Research, in a report, said the Centre’s fiscal stress may not mean a higher tax burden for ITC, India’s largest cigarette firm. “Even if government prepares a populist budget for FY19, we believe India's fiscal deficit currently is healthy and not alarming as compared to the historical highs. We anticipate neutral to mild increase in taxes during the upcoming budget since government has taken two hikes (FY18 budget and GST hike) recently. Therefore imposing a third significant (high single digit) hike within a period of 12 months seems unlikely,” HDFC Securities said.

Though the government had stated that GST would be neutral on cigarettes, it has increased the cess on cigarettes in July 2017, resulting in a cumulative 20 per cent (FY18 Budget and GST hike) hike in taxes for FY18.

The finance minister may also lay the road map for bringing liquor and real estate under GST in his budget speech.

Arun Thukral, MD and CEO of Axis Securities, said, “This is the first budget after the implementation of goods and services tax, thus it will not have any proposals to change the indirect taxes, although the finance minister may give an outline of required changes in GST structure like reduction in tax slabs, possible merger of 12 per cent & 18 per cent slabs and the probable inclusion of segments like petroleum products, liquor and real estate under GST.”

Tweaking of long-term capital gains tax rules, widely feared by market participants, would also be put to rest on February 1.

“The retail investor is a long-term player; any change in the long-term capital gains tax rules would affect his/her investment plans. Thus the retail investor would expect the government to continue with the current definition of long-term investments i.e. investment above 12 months and the associated tax exemption viz., complete exemption on tax over capital gains made for investment above 12 months, and 15 per cent tax on short-term capital gains for investments below 12 months,” Thukral said.

The BSE Brokers Forum (BBF), in a pre-budget memorandum, has sought a reduction in the securities transaction tax (STT). “We request that the rates of STT as well as the tax benefits of lower short-term capital gains tax (10 per cent) and rebate under Section 88E be restored to the levels as at the time of introduction,” said BBF.

It said the increase in STT rates and the withdrawal of the tax rebate dealt a double whammy to capital market participants. “Further, with the introduction of GST, the erstwhile service tax rate of 15 per cent has become 18 per cent and no other erstwhile tax or levies on the capital market were withdrawn, repealed or subsumed in GST. It may be noted that apart from STT, there are GST, state stamp duty, Sebi transactions fees and exchange transaction charges.” It also said transaction costs in the Indian capital market is way too high compared with peer markets.

There is no way to know if the finance minister has given an attentive ear to these wishes. But the broad expectation is that the budget this time could be woven around job generation and made appealing for India Inc with a corporate tax cut.

raviranjan@mydigitalfc.com