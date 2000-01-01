Bears, volatility to dominate market

Last week saw even the last of the Nifty bears, who had been in hibernation for very long, coming back to the market. It was the fourth consecutive week the Nifty had closed at a level below its opening.

Going by the classical theory, it will take three or five weeks for the bulls to pick up pieces and make a come back. That means a counter-trend rally should come about in the fourth or the sixth week. We are moving into the fifth week now. Maybe, the bears will have this week also under their control. So, wait for the bulls to return. Whenever they come back, do check out the pace of the up-move in indices.

The market is still guessing, painfully, about what triggered the drastic fall in stocks last week. Actually, there was no ground for panic, especially when the macros were stable compared to the previous week. Oil prices inched up a bit but the rupee was stable. The fact that government did not go for a blanket increase in custom duty, especially on gold or electronic goods, should have allayed policy related fears. Moreover, the RBI took measures to improve liquidity in the system and the government announced that it is reducing its borrowing programme. So, macros were in fact stabilising, still, there was panic selling in the market.

The problem of the last week had rather its roots the in the equity market itself than anywhere else. The mad selling, it seems, was the result of unwinding of leveraged trade, both of the promoters and high networth individuals. Despite markets regulator Sebi imposing many stringent conditions for financing stock market trades, many promoters and HNIs were able to get their trade financed by brokerages through their NBFCs. Now, when the whole NBFC space is coming up for scrutiny, these NBFCs are liquidating those positions, and because a large number of those stocks is still under additional surveillance measures (ASM), the damage to their price is high because there is no counter-party to buy, as financing is not available.

This is not the first time we have seen such unwinding. Several forced selling had come and hit the market in the past. Trouble for the bulls is that when such selling happens, it takes months for individual stocks to recover from the shock.

News flow from the international market was pretty much on the expected lines. The US Fed increased its rate and a path was given to the number of hikes to follow. The good part is that there was no turbulence in the emerging markets. Now that there is a well laid out path, probably there would not be any knee-jerk reaction to rate related news in the coming months, until something dramatically goes wrong on the trade war front.

All oscillator charts are placed in the sell mode now. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) on the daily charts is in the sell mode, as it continues to slip south in negative territory, and because it is still placed far from its earlier support level, the market might see some pressure before a buy signal emerges on this chart. On the weekly charts, this oscillator has just given a sell signal, though the average and trigger lines have still not converged to the extent they should have for it to signal a major change in trend.

Short-term indicators remain placed in oversold territory but have still not given a buy signal. More than looking for a buy signal, what needs to be watched is whether these short-term indicators like Stochastic and William % R start to move in sideways direction in oversold territory. If they do so, that will be an indication of more trouble for the bulls, at least time-wise.

Coming to short-term support and resistance levels, the first support to the Nifty comes at 10,800, after which 10,550 to 10,650 would be next support range, where the index’s long-term moving averages are currently placed.

Looking at the current macro structure, if there is no short covering bounce in a session or two, very likely we might see the Nifty drifting towards its second support level over a couple of weeks. If the index drifts towards its second support zone, then the damage to mid-cap and small-cap stocks would be pretty high. As for resistance, 11,150 would be the first trouble spot for the bulls, after which 113,00 is the level that the Nifty needs to cross for any serious short squeeze to happen in the market.

rajivnagpal@mydigitalfc.com