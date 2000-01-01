Be a covered contrarian

Down one day and up next day. Probably, last week’s Nifty movements served another reminder to traders that generating trading return is not easy in certain phases. And the best strategy in such times is not to trade at all, until and unless you are cocksure of what you are doing and why you are doing it. If you are one who cannot have your lunch without punching a trade on the screen, at least reduce the level of trading volume so that volatility does not throw you out of the market or take away most earnings from your hard work.

The trouble is that most traders in the equity market are sitting on gains of the last three years of bull market and their ability to take risks has increased. This will make them trade even when the whole atmosphere is bearish. But you have money does not mean that you should lose it in reckless index trading.

Coming to strategies for this week, last week we had suggested that when the index goes down, one should go for a contrarian trade and buy out-of-the-money call options. As of Friday, things on the Nifty charts are showing that volatility would remain high. But it appears that the Nifty would make an attempt to move upward initially before seeing any corrective move. So, have some call options in the trading portfolio, have a profit booking point and also a trailing stop loss on this position and take advantage of the upward movement. Also, if the Nifty moves up by around 2-3 per cent, it would be worth having some put options for trading purposes and also for hedging long positions on Nifty and stocks futures.

The Bank Nifty has, in one move, partially covered the underperformance of the last couple of weeks. The macroformations still show it would be better to remain with neutral strategies on this index. We would suggest traders to look beyond buying out-of-the-money call options in individual bank stocks, as many of them have given indications of moving up again. Given that the PSU banking space has underperformed for long, if any institutional interest comes into these stocks, the gains could be very high. But there is still a big if about this sector, so it would be better to stay with options. Any long position in individual stock futures should be hedged by put options.

Some IT sector stocks that had corrected recently have once again reached close to their support levels where they make a good case for covered call trade. But the overall exposure on this should not be high and the trade should be initiated if the rupee weakens. Also, the lower end of the trade should be covered by buying out-of-the-money put options. Traders can also look at the metal sector for trading opportunities.

