5 misconceptions about building your credit score

You would think in 2018 that with our booming global economy, your credit score would be as mobile as we are, transferable from one country to another, moving with you wherever you go. Unfortunately, that’s not the case. As an expat moving to the US, you need to build your credit score from scratch, even if you held a high credit rating in your home country.

As daunting as it might sound to build a credit rating from scratch, don’t get overwhelmed. Here are a few common misconceptions about building a credit score from the ground up in the US that can help you make the right choices about building your own.

You start off with a perfect credit score: A high credit score doesn’t fall into your lap the day you land in the US, but you need to actively work at building it. Because you have no previous American credit score, it is hard for banks or lenders to gauge who you are. This means that when you apply for your first credit card, there will be little to no information in your file, so there’s a good chance that you will be denied purely from lack of financial history.

If you are backed by a bank with branches in the US, your home branch may be able to assist, but this is on a case by case basis and needs to be checked before you move.

Credit cards are the best way to build a credit score: The way you handle your credit cards does indeed provide excellent ground for building your credit score, but what many people don’t realise is that lenders also look at the diversity of your credit spent. Someone with a credit card and a variety of different loans (assuming payments are made on time) may be looked upon more favourably by a lender than someone who only has one line of credit.

In some cases, installment loans (a loan that is gradually repaid over time with a fixed number of scheduled payments) may even hold more weight than credit cards, depending on the credit score model, which leads us to the third misconception.

There is only one credit scoring model: Because FICO has the most name recognition among credit scoring systems, it is frequently believed to be the only. This is a misconception. There is by no means one credit scoring service in America. FICO is, however, one of the more popular and widely used credit scoring models in the US. Both FICO and Vantage Score use three-digit scores to represent risk of loan default. The higher the score, the lower the risk. It is important to understand that both FICO and Vantage Score utilise different methods of analytics, and credit scores are not interchangeable between the two systems.

FICO, originally Fair, Isaac and Company, is a data analytics company based in San Jose, California, focused on credit scoring services.

In the US, the main three national credit bureaus are Equifax, Experian and TransUnion. Each credit bureau collects slightly different information, hence, your FICO/Vantage score will be different in each credit bureau as well. Additionally, FICO provides various methods to calculate your credit score (for credit cards, for loans, for insurance). The credit scores different lenders pull up for you can indeed vary. You won’t know which score your lender is using to assess you until after they access it, but keep in mind you are likely to be in the same credit range across the different rating models.

It takes a long time to change credit score: It definitely takes more time to build a good credit score than it takes to ruin one. Miss a few payments and your rating can plummet. In terms of building a credit score from scratch, if you are able to secure a line of credit and diligently make your payments on time, you could have a decent credit score in as little as six months. The score you want to be able to rely on, however, is the one you are assigned after some credit building time has passed, this will show that you a responsible borrower. So don’t worry if your credit score isn’t what you want it to be right off the bat – building something good takes a bit of patience.

Closer to credit limit you reach, the higher credit score will be: This is one of the most common credit card misconceptions, and strangely one of the most counter-intuitive. Many people believe that your credit score improves the closer you spend to your credit limit. This is actually not the case. In credit terms, this concept is called utilisation. Utilisation is the ratio of your credit card balance to your credit limit.

Although there is no definitive rule about utilisation, wisdom of the crowd believes that your outstanding balance should remain below 30 per cent of your credit limit. Exceeding this amount might be classified as high utilisation and could negatively affect your credit score. Want to prevent high utilisation? Simply pay off your existing balance more than once a month to avoid reaching high utilisation rates.

CreditStacks is the only credit card designed for relocating professionals with no previous US credit history. With a high monthly credit limit, no annual fees, and no SSN needed to apply, CreditStacks is providing credit to a segment of the American population that was previously denied – high-earning professionals relocating to the US.

Also through our user-friendly app, it provides you with guidelines, recommendations, and best-practices on maximising your credit use in a manner that will positively contribute to your credit score.

Food for thought: Who looks more fiscally responsible, someone who uses a large chunk of credit and pays it back, or someone who doesn’t seem to use much at all?

(The author is founder and chief executive officer of CreditStacks)