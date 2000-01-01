High levels of volatility seen in guar counter

High level of volatility was seen in the guar counter in the past 7-8 mo­nths. Between Oct­o­­ber and January, guar seed prices were seen climbing around 35 per cent and then falling by 24 per cent in the subsequent months. Analysts expect prices to remain stable till the next crop starts coming to the market in October.

Average monthly price of guar seed was Rs 3,658 per quintal in October last year and guar gum was trading at Rs 7,985 per quintal. By January, seed prices moved up to three-year high levels of Rs 4,430 per quintal and gum prices to Rs 9,653 per quintal as the market was expecting lower production and higher export demand.

As the prices had remained subdued for the past 2 years and the carryover st­ocks were high, farmers had sown guar in lesser area. The rain pattern during August too is crucial for the kharif crop. Last year, the weather conditions in Rajasthan, the largest guar producing state, were not favourable for the crop. Reports have been coming in that increased rainfall in August had damaged the standing crop and affected the yield.

As the fresh crop started arriving in the market by October, the market expected a significant shortage in production. During these months, even the export demand was firm. During October-December, guar gum exports went up to 118,000 tonnes against 110,000 tonnes during the same period in the previous year. Lesser production estimates and higher demand saw prices moving up to three-year high levels.

However, by January the government data on the crop showed that the production did not decline as much the market had anticipated. The overall production stood at 1.88 million tonnes of guar seed against 1.925 million ton­nes in the previous year. Further, higher carryover stocks eased the supply scenario. In 2013-14, the country had 2.7 million tonnes of carryover stocks, 2.4 million tonnes in 2014-15 and another 2.7 million tonnes in 2015-16.

Moreover, the export demand too has started diminishing. The demand for guar gum from China shrunk as the country found a cheaper alternative of guar gum for fracking purposes in crude oil rigs. China started using ‘slickwater friction reducer’ for fracking purposes and exports to that country came down.

Between January and March, the country exported 135,000 tonnes of gum against 150,000 tonnes during the same period last year. But the demand from the US, the largest buyer, has been intact. Norway, Russia and Germany are some of the other co­untries, which buy Indian guar gum. As prices started falling in February, seed prices corrected to Rs 3,596 per quintal in June and gum prices came down to Rs 7,430 per quintal.

Going ahead, the price movement will depend upon the sowing and production data and the export demand. Some weather reports have predicted lesser rain in northwestern region of the country, which includes guar-producing belt of Rajasthan and Gujarat. This is likely to affect the yield, said Ritesh Kumar Sahu (fundamental analyst – Agri Commodities, Angel Commodities Broking). “Guar seed prices may trade around Rs 4,000 per quintal for the next three months and gum prices could be trading between Rs 8,500 per quintal and Rs 9,000 per quintal. The sowing data and production estimates will determine the price movement,” he said.

