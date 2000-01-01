Fashion weaving in jail

Call it Jailhouse Rock-albeit with a difference! Pearl Academy, India’s leading institution in design, fashion, creative businesses and media, is now going to various prisons in the country, involving the jail inmates in fashion weaving in a vibrant atmosphere and grooming their artistic acumen. While this may well be part of their CSR initiative, such activities are also coming in handy to the group in corporate brand building and establishing goodwill as a socially responsible group.

Taking a cue from Mahatma Gandhi, who brought about a revolution in the freedom movement of India through his spinning wheel the Charkha, Pearl Academy is now seeking to bring a social and economic revolution amongst a section of India languishing in its prisons which the society knows as ‘prisoners’ and ‘criminals’, this time round, using the wheel of a sewing machine, top Pearl Academy officials said.

Antonio Maurizio Grioli, Head – School of Fashion, Pearl Academy, said that their efforts aim at turning these prisons into incubators of some of India’s greatest talent and the prisoners as India’s talented workforce. They have already done it with the inmates of Tihar Jail and moves are already afoot to replicate the same model at various other prisons across the country, starting with Mumbai, Noida and another in the outskirts of Delhi. Pearl Academy, in its 25th year of its existence, at present, has campuses in Delhi, Noida, Jaipur and Mumbai, and is looking at expanding to some other cities including Kolkata.

Pearl Academy, which is the only Indian educational institute to be ranked among the top 25 fashion schools globally by Business of Fashion and has been judged as the Best Design Institute by Assocham for 3 years in a row, has lined up plans to visit different prisons, set up textile lab or fashion lab within the prison, impart intense training, do handholding and get the best out of their creative talent, explained Grioli. Pearl Academy has teamed up with Tamana NGO to carry out this initiative.

It has also teamed up with INTI in Malaysia to start a new project whereby students and faculty of both the institutes would collaborate to do some projects to help students contribute towards fulfilling their responsibility to society. The project that it has already started is the painting of the sewing lab in SETU – wall painting is being done by the students of Noida Campus. INTI students have participated by sending their ideas on graphics that could be done on these walls. Such wall paintings around the sewing labs have not only uplifted the façade of the building but also the spirits of the seeking learners at SETU, said Ujjwal K Chowdhury, School Head-School of Media, Pearl Academy.

Besides all such activities, “Pearl Academy students have become hot favourite among big brands and designers. We started this year on a high as we signed up with Manish Arora as our ideation partner. Our fashion students get international exposure when they intern with established designers, assisting them at Paris Fashion Week, Milan, New York, etc Through the Creative Career Conclave, we intend to make students and parents aware of the opportunities available after creative education. We have had many students from this region and all are doing extremely well,” said Grioli.

