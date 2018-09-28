The Woman Who Would Not Weep

Kalpana Lajmi (1954-2018), got into the film industry when there were just a few female directors, and it was much tougher for women to get a break. She made just half a dozen feature films, and was angry and disappointed at the sexism in Bollywood—low budgets offered to women directors meant they could only make small ‘art’ films, and then they were accused of not being able to appeal to the masses, she used to say.

Rudaali (1993) remains her best-known film—based on a story by Mahasweta Devi, starring Dimple Kapadia in her finest performance, for which she won a National Award. Rudaalis are professional mourners hired by rich people because their dramatic display of grief boosts the status of the dead person, who might actually go unmourned, especially if he were a hated patriarch or zamindar.

Dressed in black, hair left loose, the rudaali beats her breast, rolls on the ground in simulated agony, and sheds copious tears to lament the death of a paying “client.”

The poor, Rajasthani woman Kapadia played in the film, is called Sookhi Shanichari (Dry Shanichari), because of her inability to weep. She suffers pain, indignity and abandonment with a stoic fatalism not common in the rural milieu where she belongs. Shanichari is considered unlucky by the villagers, because her father died when she was born and her mother abandoned her.

Shanichari loses her mother-in-law and her husband to illness, and is later abandoned by her son Budhua (Raghuvir Yadav). Budhua, who has a tendency to disappear for days, marries a prostitute, Mungri (Sushmita Sen), who aborts her baby on a whim, leaving Shanichari bereft of her only chance to have a grandchild.

A chatty Bhikni (Raakhee) comes to stay in Shanichari’s humble hut, awaiting the death of the zamindar (Amjad Khan), so that she can get the mourner’s job. Shanichari finds in Bhikni the friend and confidante she never had.

In her conversation with Bhikni, the one happy interlude in her life emerges—her encounter with the landlord’s son, Lakshman Singh (Raj Babbar) who hires her to look after his pampered wife. The two are obviously attracted to each other. Seldom does Lakshman treat her like a low-caste serf, often asking her to look up when he addresses her. He even invites her to sing at his son’s birthday and gifts her the land her hut stands on.

Shanichari’s eloquent eyes speak of her admiration for Lakshman Singh; it is clear he loves her, but is not the kind to force her into an illicit affair. After the night she sings for the family (the memorable Bhupen Hazarika’s composition, Dil hoom hoom kare), she never meets Lakshman Singh again; she makes a living working in a stone quarry, and later selling quilts in the bazaar. Bhikni also tells Shanichari how she had left her family and joined his nautanki company.

One night, a man comes to fetch Bhikni; a former lover is dying and has sent for her. While she is away, the zamindar is on his death bed and Shanichari goes to meet Lakshman Singh who is planning to leave the village. The brief encounter shows that he still has feelings for her. Shanichari then hears of Bhikni’s death and also the shocking revelation that she was her mother.

Bhikni’s death unleashes Shanichari’s tears in an uncontrollable torrent of grief. Her mother leaves her a legacy — the ability to weep, that finally turns Shanichari into a rudaali.

Lajmi had changed the Bengal setting of the story to Rajasthan, where she could use the arid desertscape and the grand havelis to enhance the visual appeal of the film. She also managed to work, without much friction, with established Bollywood stars.

The film was India’s entry for the Oscars, but did not make it to the list of nominees. The awards won for Rudaali did not, however, open doors of mainstream Bollywood for Kalpana Lajmi; if she had been offered the opportunities she slogged for, and certainly deserved, her filmography would have been much longer.