Why You Need to Go to Lapland This Winter
By  
Bloomberg
  , Thursday, 7 December 2017

Finnish Lapland may be in near-constant darkness come winter, but all the better to see the dancing lights of the aurora borealis.

This sprawling wilderness where reindeer outnumber humans, offers excellent skiing, snowshoeing, husky rides, and ice swimming while you breathe the crisp, clean air. The country's centennial-year festivities will reach an apex on Dec. 6, Finland's Independence Day, making it not only the perfect season, but the perfect time in which to visit.

Start in Rovaniemi, the regional capital and gateway to the north. The small city of 60,000 people sits on the axis of the Arctic Circle—look for the coordinates 66°34´N 023°51´E painted on the ground—and was designed largely by Finnish architect, Alvar Aalto, after the Nazis razed the area in their retreat from Lapland in 1944. Highlights include the Rovaniemi Art Museum, showing Finnish modern art from the 1940s to current day. There’s also the Lapland Chamber Orchestra, which has its own concert hall in a former postal bus depot. A recent addition, next to the Arktikum Science Center, is the Pilke Science Center, an interactive forest exhibition, which includes woods-themed karaoke.

More From Fc Supplements
Alila Turned a Warrior Fort into a luxurious escape

Surrounded by the enchanting Aravalli Hills, perched atop a granite hill,  discover a 230 year old fort— the only warrior fort in the country renovated into a magnificent retreat.

GWALIOR - ‘The Pearl of Hind’

Madhya Pradesh, the ancient land of Malwa, is India’s largest state.

Cuisine from the Golden Sands of Rajasthan

Fossils of plants have been found on the rocks of Barmer and Jaisalmer and the forests now turned into stone, tell us that that the sea covered this land that was known as ‘Marusthali’ – the land o

‘Everyone in Hollywood is complicit’ Jessica Chastain

Actor Jessica Chastain has now spoken out about the scandal that continues to rock Hollywood, revealing that she herself had a run-in with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein after he attempted to