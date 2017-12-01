Why kadvi hawa deserves a larger audience

The International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is in the process of churn. Earlier, the festival venue in Goa resembled a jamboree with media and delegates from various parts of India in attendance. The venue could easily have been mistaken for an interstate bus depot.

This year the festival organizers planned to add glamour to the event by inviting film stars for the opening as well as closing ceremony. And after official invites a galaxy of stars from Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Varun Dhawan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhoomi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi and Katrina Kaif showed up.

Besides adding a generous dose of glamour to the proceedings, the organizers also decided to drop the media from the invitee list. Whatever the logic may be, rest assured that stars are sure to avoid the festival in future for without media presence, what mileage is there to be gained!

While the Padmavati controversy has ended up in Parliament, it also seems to have created a scare for the makers of another historical, the Kangana Ranaut starrer, Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. The film has been on hold for a couple of weeks as Kangana fractured her leg while shooting in Jodhpur. Now, following the Padmavati issue, the makers are taking some time out to rethink their script.

If the introduction of GST has affected anything badly, it is those films which merited entertainment exemption. True, many films availed of the exemption benefit mainly on the strength of their clout and contacts, while there have always been some which truly deserved to be exempted. In Akhilesh Yadav’s UP, for instance, just about every second film was granted this benefit. The latest film to suffer from the absence of this tax exemption is Kadvi Hawa, released last week. The film deals with the most debated and topical subject on earth: Climate Change. The depiction of the effects of climate change in the film are stark and heartrending. The film could have done a little better, more so because more people needed to watch it. But, alas, the film will hardly manage to collect Rs 25 lakh.

@ The Box Office

This week saw the release of three new films — Julie 2, Kadvi Hawa and Ajji. As far as critical acclaim goes, Kadvi Hawa, merited it the most. Ajji dealt with the subject of child molestation and rape. As a film, Julie 2 was designed to sell skin and

titillate.

Of the three, Kadvi Hawa needed to be viewed by a wide audience but the film is heavy on one’s senses and, the usual grouse, there is no way people will watch it at multiplex rates.

The whole world has been talking about climate change — melting glaciers, rising seas et al. Kadvi Hawa, as the title suggests, refers to the winds that bring rains and the change in season. Now it has turned course (sour or poisonous) leaving the region of Bundelkhand and Dholpur in Rajasthan with just two seasons, summer and winter with the rains being incidental, gracing the region occasionally only for a day or two.

The effect of the narration was amplified manifold by a superlative performance by Sanjay Mishra. Sadly, such films have limited resources for promotion or creating awareness. The film is a telling account of two regions which are victims of climate change, one depicted through graphic visuals while the other one, Orissa, is only imagined.

The film deserved nationwide entertainment tax exemption as well as reasonable ticket rates. Because it did not it has gone generally unnoticed (barely managing to cross the Rs 10 lakh mark) notwithstanding critics’ reviews.

Ajji was a thought-provoking film about a minor girl who is raped and left to die by an influential man. However well one may script this theme and present it on screen, this is not a new subject. The electronic media is far ahead and quicker than the filmmakers on highlighting such issues. By the time a film is made on such a subject, it is already outdated. Ajji has nothing to show for at the box office.

Finally, Julie 2, which was supposed to be the pièce de résistance of the week. The first Julie was produced in 1975, when people still knew what the term Anglo-Indian meant and that they were a driving force that propelled the Indian rail system. Julie was a love story between a Hindu boy and an Anglo-Indian girl from a railway settlement. The film was a novel idea in those days and, coming as it did, from the most traditional South Indian filmmaking house of B Nagi Reddy. The film starred not-so-known stars in Vikram, an FTII alumnus, and the little known Southern actress Laxmi. However, what worked for the film was Rajesh Roshan’s melodious music. The film was a hit. Sadly, the reuse of the title twice by Deepak Shivdasani was for a purpose that was not the same as the original Julie. He failed both times.

Deepak Shivdasani is a veteran director of over 10 films. He was one of the youngest directors when he made his debut with Dadagiri, starring Dharmendra and Govinda.

*Julie 2 has not worked at the box-office as audiences have changed along with the whole culture of filmmaking. The film collected a meagre Rs 1.5 crore during its first weekend and may add another crore through rest of

the week.

*Tumhari Sulu has collected Rs 18.25 crore in its first week. The film also stands to benefit due to weak competition in its second week and may add decent numbers to its total.

*Aksar 2 has collected Rs 5.25 crore in its

first week.

*Qarib Qarib Single collects Rs 2.4 crore in its second week to take its two week total to Rs 14.1 crore.

*Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has collected Rs 1.75 crore in its 2nd week to take its two week tally to Rs 8 crore.

*Ittefaq added Rs 1.1 crore in its third week taking its three week total to Rs 27.6 crore.

*Golmaal Again made Rs 1.3 crore in its 5th week which takes its five week total to a whopping Rs 203.75 crore.