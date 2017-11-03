We need to talk about Kevin

New allegations have emerged from a number of men accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct. US filmmaker Tony Montana claims he was groped by the actor in a Los Angeles bar in 2003. Montana says he was left with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder for six months after he claims Spacey “forcefully” grabbed his crotch.

Incidents regarding Spacey are also alleged to have taken place in the UK while the two-time Oscar winner was the artistic director at the Old Vic in London between 2004 and 2015.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who acted in several plays at the theatre, claims Spacey “routinely preyed” on young male actors.

“It seems the only requirement was to be a male under the age of 30 for Mr Spacey to feel free to touch us,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

He said he fended off two “unpleasant” advances from Spacey that “bordered on harassment," but that others were afraid to do so.On Wednesday, a man, who is remaining anonymous but described himself as in “position of responsibility and authority in the industry”, told the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire programme he was left “traumatised” after an incident that he says took place when he was a teenager in the 1980s where he woke up to find Spacey lying on top of him. Mexican actor Robert Cavazos separately posted on Facebook to say Spacey attempted to grope him at a bar at the London theatre where he was artistic director for 11 years, and that there were “many of us with a ‘Spacey story”. The Old Vic theatre has said it is “deeply dismayed” by the allegations against Spacey, and has set up a confidential process through which people can contact it.

The man who spoke to the BBC, referred to by the programme as “John”, said he met Spacey in 1984 at a summer theatre when he was 16. They exchanged letters and the following year Spacey, then an up-and-coming Broadway actor, invited him to New York, where he gave him a tour of the city, took him out for dinner, and introduced him to his famous friends. John said Spacey seemed “charming and brotherly” but later became affectionate “in a way I certainly wasn’t interested in”, including putting his hand on his thigh and his arm around his shoulder, and rubbing his arm. At Spacey’s home, John said, Spacey asked him to share his bed, but John insisted on sleeping on the sofa. “I was up most of the night. As we went to sleep he was sobbing from his bed, which I knew enough to know was likely meant to get me to respond in some way, which I didn’t. I just tried to make it through the evening,” John said. John said he woke up in the morning to find Spacey’s “head was on my stomach, and his arms were wrapped around my torso”. John said he was fully clothed, and Spacey was in his underwear.

On Thursday a representative for Spacey said the actor “is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment”.