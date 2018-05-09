Tips to Stay Fit While Beating the Summer Heat

If you follow a healthy lifestyle no matter what age you are then you know that being fit and fabulous is a combination of a few things— fitness, diet and lifestyle.

However, it never hurts to get a gentle reminder of the basic do’s and don’ts to help you get through the sweltering Indian summer. Follow these tips:

Drink plenty of water through the day

Stay hydrated while exercising. Your body sweats and looses water; you need to keep sipping it to allow the organs to function properly.If you exercise outdoors, try and do so early in the morning or in the evenings when the sun is not pelting down on you. n Use plenty of sun block

Eat food and fruit that is cooling as opposed to heat generating items. Dig into summer staples like watermelon, cantaloupe melon, litchis, cherries and berries, cucumbers etc

Try and eat a light and early dinner. Your last meal should not be later than 9pm.

Flavoured yogurt and salads and great for snacks and in-between meals

Avoid coffee and red meat as much as possible

Switch to white meat like fish and chicken

A glass of any alcohol should be chased with a glass of water (this is ideal all year round)

Avoid deep fried food like chips, pakora etc

Shower with cold water and always wear freshly washed and ironed clothes.



Ajay Dhamija is a Fitness Expert, Certified Personal Trainer (ACSM & Progressive Fitness), Kick Boxing Expert, Strength & Condition Specialist with over 10 years experience. www. ajaydhamija.online