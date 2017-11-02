These Are the Best Après Ski Bars on Earth

Some people plan their ski day around powder stashes and double black runs. Others plot the most direct path from chairlift to bar. These days, the two strategies are hardly mutually exclusive.

The best après ski bars used to be concentrated in Europe, but the universally appealing phenomenon of drinking on a mountainside, eating local food, and letting your inner terrible dancer out has found a home in every high-altitude corner of the globe. And unlike the slopes, a good time at these bars doesn’t depend on increasingly unpredictable weather. Snow or not, the party still goes on. With that in mind, we’ve rounded up the best places for post-piste revelry around the world, from Switzerland to Argentina.

MooserWirt, St. Anton, Austria

Toward the final stretch of St. Anton’s blue piste No. 1 — the main run down to St. Anton village — you’ll find MooserWirt’s longstanding mixmaster, DJ Gerhard, luring skiers from piste to party with his signature mix of Europop hits and German schlager anthems. The raucous bar serves the most beer per square meter in Austria; in fact, its tap lines are so plentiful, they’re rumored to span six miles if connected end-to-end. Inside the old farmhouse, strangers link arms and dance in ski boots beneath a disco ball. Outside, crowds cheer on tipsy skiers as they attempt the 500-meter descent back to the village.

Henu Stall, Zermatt, Switzerland

As you schuss down the final stretch of the Furi-Zermatt run, you’ll hear the thumping beats of the house band at Hennu Stall before you see this weathered après ski shack. A trail of discarded skis and poles leads to the outdoor bar, where people fist-pump and shimmy beneath a giant red-and-white striped umbrella. The beverage of choice: shots of Jäger, served off three-foot-long vintage skis. Inside, the two-level bar resembles a barn-turned disco as skiers belt out such shlocky, universal anthems as YMCA and Yellow Submarine.

Garibaldi Lift Co., Whistler, British Columbia

This laidback après spot above the Whistler Gondola upload has such good people watching, even hardcore skiers have been known to pass up last chair bragging rights for a seat on its patio. The Cheers-like atmosphere, live music, and monster burgers get locals in the door. What keeps them there? Drinks such as the Cowboy Caesar: a Canadian Bloody Mary with a steak-spice rim and garnished with beef jerky.

Cloud Nine, Aspen, Colorado

Travelers at this converted ski patrol hut consume (and spray) enough Champagne each season to make it Veuve Cliquot’s biggest American account. Set at 11,000 feet on Aspen’s Highlands Mountain, it’s the best US-based approximation to a Euro-style après ski scene. Twice-daily seatings (at noon and 2 p.m.) start with bubbling raclette and end with diners dancing atop tables to Justin Bieber. On bluebird days, the party spills onto the wraparound deck. Pro tip: Book a week in advance — two if you’re in town during peak holiday weekends.

Bar Gyu+, Niseko, Japan

Notoriously hard to find, Bar Gyu+ is tucked away down Yotei Zaka Street, just off the main road of lower Hirafu village. The quirky entrance, a vintage Coca-Cola vending machine door hidden beyond snowbanks, leads to a cozy lounge-like bar where dapper bartenders in vests and bow ties pour rare Japanese whiskys, local craft brews, and exacting cocktails. Mellow jazz music and a menu of comfort snacks, such as shoyu garlic fried potatoes and chicken wings, make this Niseko’s go-to spot to

unwind from the slopes.

Mute, Bariloche, Argentina

The most happening bar at the base of Cerro Catedral ski resort, Mute (pronounced moo-tay), attracts a cool, young crew with its liquor brand-sponsored parties and lodge-like vibe. Boarders and skiers toss aside snow-covered gear (even boots) and kick back on couches to swill Quilmes (Argentina’s answer to Budweiser) and Fernet and Cokes while watching extreme sports flicks on multiple TVs. Then, when the sun sets, live bands give way to DJs, and Mute turns into the ski area’s only legit nightclub.

La Folie Douce, Val d’Isère-Tignes, France

It’s like Vegas in the Alps: La Folie Douce is equal parts cabaret, nightclub, and booze-fueled theater. Most likely, it’s the only bar in the world that staffs a resident choreographer, creative director, and composer, plus acrobats, saxophonists, and dancers. Since the opening in 1980 atop Val d’Isère’s Daille cable car, its owners have tried to replicate the concept in five other locations throughout France — but the original, with its hordes of costumed skiers, remains unrivaled. If crowds aren’t your thing, book the VIP veranda, where bottles of Château Peyrassol are delivered via mini-cable car.