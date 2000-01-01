#Spotted

If there’s anyone who knows how to celebrate in style, it’s the Ambani family. Isha Ambani’s engagement to Anand Piramal was a soirée to remember. Here’s a sneak peak at the romantic Lake Como setting which featured an enviable celebrity guest list

The young couple seals the deal with a fantasy backdrop. Isha wore an embroidered gown by Dolce & Gabbana, while Anand Piramal chose traditional Indian by designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

The reclusive Aamir Khan with his better-half Kiran Rao snapped chatting with Karan Johar

Newlyweds Sonam and Anand post this cute picture while on a gondola ride

Newly engaged couple—Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas pose with designer Manish Malhotra. The trio is dressed in custom Malhotra ensembles

