The Small Screen Is The Future

Will the small screen, as in your smart phone, be the ultimate medium to watch films? Looking at the way companies are getting into expanding their footprint into the small screen arena makes it seem as if the era of vastness and grandeur is over.

There were days when the makers believed in BIG. Big screens, big visuals, big crowds; the idea was to fill the screen and, when not filled, it depicted expanse. That is how the projection moved from 35mm flat screen to Cinemascope, Panavision and even to 70mm filming. Makers tried all kinds of innovations to attract audiences and 3D was one of them. Ironically, now 3D may just help draw the audience to cinema halls and away from video and small screen.

But, what was the last 70 mm or a Panavision/65mm film made? The problem was that to accommodate such films in 70mm etc, the cinema halls had to be accommodating in that they required big screens and projectors. In a country like the US, the cinemas adapted easily to such changes. However, in a country like India, few theatres could cope.

Sholay was made for 70mm screens. But, most of its prints released at 35mm cinemas. The film was rejected till the 35mm prints were withdrawn and left with only 70mm cinemas, the film picked up momentum and went on to create box office records almost impossible to beat.

Those were the days of breath-taking visuals on screen. ShekharKapur was noticed by world cinema after he made Bandit Queen. But what earned him his international break was the way he had captured the visuals and backdrops of Chambal. He even went as far as replacing his foreigner cinematographer with the Indian ace, Ashok Mehta. He got the desired results.

Those were the days. Big Screen, Wide Screen, et al. Now, the whole viewership seems to be moving towards the small screen. And, there are big players drawing them in that direction such as Netflix, Amazon, SonyLiv, Jio and so many in the tunnel.

Cell phones were just phones till the mid-2000s. Then digital format was on its way. Cell phones were now being sold for their pixels and storage. Using a cell phone as a phone was made to look like the last priority.

Things are now changing. The cell phone screen suddenly has other uses than just flashing your caller’s number and name. YouTube had its first advertiser as soon as it was launched. Disney used the medium to promote one of its films soon after YouTube’s debut in 2006. Funnily enough, not expecting this instant business opening, the YouTube did not even have a tariff plan for advertisers. The digital visual revolution had just begun. It started with computers but eventually tapered down to smartphones.

While YouTube started with small things, mainly music videos, it now shows full length Indian films. I don’t know what kind of a copyrights agreement they have for these films. For, if one tries to watch a Hollywood film on YouTube, it asks for payment while Indian films can be seen without any such demand! Now that other legal players are entering the field, may be they will make sure no illegal downloads take place.

If one recalls how popular Chitrahaar was on Doordarshan was in its early days, YouTube was sure to become popular. Disney doing business with YouTube got it the first endorsement from the entertainment industry.

Over The Top (OTT) is the new watchword. Your smartphone is the screen where just about everything is available. News, music, entertainment — TV as well as films along with the specially produced OTT kind. If you know how to use your smartphone, it is Allaudin’s Lamp in your hands!

While, Hotstar, Netflix, Amazon, Sony Live have already invaded the OTT space, there are over three score others in contention. Amazon has been vigorously buying Indian entertainment content for some time now. Considering that India is a huge market, Amazon is doing the wise thing while Netflix is more popular for its television serials.

OTT lets you watch any content including a four to six week old film either on your phone, laptop/desktop or even on your TV. Assignments have been given out to specially create content for OTT. But, despite Amazon, Netflix and others stealing a march, who is really been preparing to corner the Indian and the neighbourhood markets? Looks like it is Reliance Jio! Contrary to what people might think, Jio is not really into selling talk time and cheaply priced smartphones. It has been working on its OTT platform for the last few years.

Jio plans to provide to a subscriber just about everything on phone. Be it news, movies, television and info. What is more, the company plans to have a news channel for each town in India, big or small! While Jio started headhunting about five years ago, it has also been buying stakes in entertainment companies, already having done so in Viacom 18, ALT Balaji as well as Eros International.

Jio claims to have a subscriber base of 24 crore while Amazon with much lower rates has edged past Netflixand Hotstar. The competition is heating up.

*Quite a few films have been made which involve Pakistan in the theme. Prominent among them were Gadar Ek Prem Katha, Veer Zara, a couple of war films and a few comedies. Raazi stands apart in that it is supposed to be based on the life of a real-life woman spy. A lot of debates and comments happening on the film on social media was followed by paid newspaper space dispelling any negative thoughts about the film.

To say the least, the film has a script of convenience where everything is made easy for the protagonist. However, what matters now is that the film is successful. It generated enough curiosity to get handsome opening day figures which only improved over the weekend. The film collected an impressive Rs 33 crore in its opening weekend. The film has maintained well through the week and should end its first week with collections of about Rs 55 crore.

*102 Not Out has had a decent second weekend collection of almost Rs 8.9 crore. The film is expected to add Rs 14 crore for its second week taking its two week total to over Rs 39 crore.

*Omerta, DaasDev and other smaller films have run out of steam at the box office after only one week.