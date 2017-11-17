Rural Rhapsody

This week, a film titled Panchlait (director Prem Prakash Modi), based on a Phanishwar Nath Renu story gets released. Renu is one of the best known writers in Hindi, considered next in importance and influence to Premchand. It is surprising his stories did not make it to movies, except for Teesri Kasam in 1966. Another film Dagdar Babu (1977) based on his famous novel Maila Anchal was shelved.

Teesri Kasam, Basu Bhattacharya’s directorial debut, was based on Renu’s Maare Gaye Gulfam, for which the great litterateur wrote the dialogues. It was the only film produced by lyricist Shailendra; he put his heart and soul into it, but delays, financial troubles and ultimately the box-office failure of the film caused his untimely death soon after its release.

Teesri Kasam had everything going for it — a great music score by Shankar-Jaikishen, superb lyrics by Shailendra and Hasrat Jaipuri, Satyajit Ray’s cinematographer Subrata Mitra shooting it in luminous black and white and its star lead pair Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman. Lachhu Maharaj choreographed the authentic nautanki dances, legendary Shankar-Shambu advised on the traditional music. Perhaps, its lack of a conventional romance put audiences off.

Raj Kapoor played a bullock cart driver, Hiraman, innocent and clean-hearted as only villagers of that period could be. After some needless trouble with carrying goods for others, he buys himself a covered cart to transport passengers. The first to sit in his cart is a mysterious woman, who flashes a glimpse of leg as she climbs aboard. She is a nautanki dancer on her way to a fair, says her minder, who gives him an advance to proceed on the long road trip. It’s a 30-hour journey, and Hiraman is terrified that his passenger might be a demoness. But when he catches a glimpse of her, he exclaims. “Yeh to pari hai!” (She is a fairy).

Hirabai (Waheeda Rehman) has none of the reticence or face-covering shyness of the rural women Hiraman must have come across. She is friendly and chatty, calling him “mita” (friend) because they have the same “hira” (diamond) in their names. Hiraman reveals to her that he was married as a child but his bride died. After that he refused his sister-in-law’s offers of marriage to very young virgin girls. So, Hiraman is unfamiliar with the ways of women, and his lonesome heart is ready to be captured. He is protective of Hirabai in a way that moves her — particularly when she stops to bathe at the river, and he tells her to go to the spot where unmarried or chaste women bathe. He is blissfully ignorant of the fact that female nautanki performers often had to offer sexual services to rich and powerful men.

The road trip is redolent of an unlikely romance between two people who reach out to each other across prevailing social norms. Their friendship grows, even though he is unable to understand her world and she can only dream of his ‘normal’ life. When he asks her to give up the nautanki, she gently explains, that performing is a “nasha” (Intoxication) for her, just like driving the cart is for him.

Inevitably, the local zamindar takes a fancy to Hirabai; before meeting Hiraman, the attentions of men like Vikram Singh (Iftekhar) would have pleased her, but now she wants the pretend respectability that the simple villager offers her. When Vikram Singh taunts her about her attraction to the humble cart driver, she wistfully replies, “You think I am a bazaaru aurat (prostitute) he thinks I am a devi (goddess). You’re both wrong.”

Her mates from the dance company, are sympathetic but also try to explain to her that there is no future with poor Hiraman. This story cannot have a happy ending.

Shankar-Jaikishen’s songs, each a gem — Sajanre jhoot mat bolo, Sajanwa bairi ho gaye hamar, Duniya bananewale, Chalat musafir, Pan khaye saiyan hamaro, Aa aa bhi ja, Laali laailo doliya mein — should have been enough for the film to succeed, but, instead of commercial success, it won a National Award for Best Feature Film.

