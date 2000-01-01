Belvedere–original luxury vodka hosted the third edition of its global platform ‘RELEARN NATURAL’. After a month-long series of competitions which brought together 120 bartenders, across 40 outlets in 4 cities including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad across 3 high-energy rounds, Trisha Koparde from Bombay Canteen was announced the winner for her cocktail – the Belvedere Hitchhiker.

The judging panel included, Prateek Sadhu (Founder- Masque), Ankur Chawla (Sommelier and Bar Expert) and Mandhir Singh (Regional Sales Manager – North, Moët Hennessy India) and Yangdup Lama (Mixologist and Founder – Cocktails and Dreams Beverage Studio).

The winning bartender gets an opportunity to visit the brand-home in Poland for an immersion in the making of Belvedere Vodka as well as exposure to global mixology trends.

Launched globally in 2016 Relearn Natural is an endeavor to re-orient vodka-lovers to a lifestyle that celebrates conscious choices and savouring taste. The initial rounds of the 2018 edition saw bartenders use interesting local ingredients and processes to pay a tribute to their Home and the Outlets that they represented. The final round was hosted at a scenic farm in Delhi, where the Top 12 finalists foraged a selection of fruits, spices and herbs to use in their Relearn Natural cocktails.

Speaking on the occasion, Neha Mansukhani Singh – Senior Marketing Manager, Belvedere Vodka (India) shared, “At Belvedere, we believe that being natural should flow into everything we do. Over the last 3 years, Relearn Natural has slowly yet steadily moved the needle on conventions by bringing a more mindful, local approach to the cocktail culture. Simplicity and purity form the foundation in the making of our vodka and the best way to enjoy it is in a cocktail that follows the same principles in its recipe! It is truly gratifying to see that this thought has resonated at both ends of the trade-luxury consumer spectrum - Relearn Natural cocktails and spritzes are slowly yet steadily becoming a part of Indian vodka-lovers’ drinking repertoire. Needless to say, we are delighted at the success of the 2018 edition and excited to present new, inspired creations by bartending talents from across the country.”