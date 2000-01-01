Plank Your Way To Flatter Stomach

Simple plank



Start facing the floor on your hands and knees. Then lower your forearms on to the floor with your elbows under your shoulders and your hands shoulder-width apart. Put one foot back at a time. Your body should be lifted parallel to the floor with the weight on your arms. Maintain a straight line from heels through the top of your head, looking down at the floor, with gaze slightly in front of your face. Tighten your abs and hold.



Side plank

Get in to the push-up position with hands under your chest and a little wider than shoulder-width apart. Keep your body straight and core tight, press up, extending your arm without locking your elbows. Transfer your weight onto your left hand, lifting your right arm toward the ceiling



Plank With Arm Stretch

Get into push-up position with feet shoulder-width apart and hands under shoulders. With abs engaged, squeeze upper back muscles while drawing left arm out at shoulder level and parallel to the floor in a straight line. Hold for a count of five. Slowly bend the arm back down to floor. Repeat with right arm