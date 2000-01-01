One stretch fits all
Ajay Dhamija is a Fitness Expert, Certified Personal Trainer (ACSM & Progressive Fitness), Kick Boxing Expert, Strength & Condition Specialist with over 10 years experience

FULL Body Stretch

Stand tall with your legs hip-width apart. Raise your arms straight towards the sky. Next, drop into a wide squat position ( knees in line with your toes), keep your back straight. Next, hold your toes so you can feel the stretch in your thighs. While holding your toes strighten your legs to stretch your hamstrings. Go back to starting position and repeat atleast 5 times.

