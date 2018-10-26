Once Upon A Time In ChennaI

Just when it seems like there can be no more juice extracted from the gangster genre, there comes a Tamil film that impresses audience and most critics.

Vada Chennai (North Chennai), Vetrimaran’s ambitious film, is the first part of an intended trilogy. Like Anurag Kashyap’s Gangs Of Wasseypur films (and the granddaddy of them all The Godfather), the important part of this film too is where it is set—a north Chennai ghetto, which enables the writer-director to capture a distinct locale, lifestyle and dialect (cuss words and all), while mapping the impact of the events portrayed in the film on the history of a growing city.

The sharply-written film, using a non-linear, chapter-wise, and somewhat confusing style of narration, begins in 1987 and comes up to the present; the protagonist is Anbu played by Dhanush who has also co-produced Vada Chennai and brings to the character his unique blend of stardom and everyman appearance (a bit like an early Rajinikant, who happens to be Dhanush’s father-in-law). The film captures him as a teenager and follows him as he grows older and gets his groove.

The violence and power shifts are an inherent part of gangster epics like this one aims to be. Back in 1987, an underworld don is killed by his own men, who want to grab his power base—Guna (Kishore), Senthil (Samuthirakani), Velu (Pawan) and Pazhani (Sai Dheena). Senthil talks Guna and Velu into owning to the murder, promising to get them out of jail soon, but he betrays them.

Anbu—the typical ‘innocent’ often seen in gangster films—a National-level carrom player, in love with Padma (Aishwarya Ganesh), goes to jail over a skirmish, gets caught up in this gang war and inevitably becomes a criminal himself. The first half is set mostly inside the brutal, anything-goes world of a prison, where friends-turned-foes Guna and Senthil, battle for control. Vetrimaaran’s earlier films have also been centred around the world of crime — Polladhavan (2007), starring Dhanush as a happy-go-lucky carrom-player, trapped in the conflict between two gangster brothers, Aadukalam (2012), a multiple National Award winner, also starring Dhanush was about the savage cock-fighting circuit; Visaranai (produced by Dhanush), was an unflinching and frighteningly realistic look at police brutality (based on a true story), which went on to win several national and international awards and was also India’s entry for the Oscars in 2015. He also made the charming children’s film Kaakka Muttai (2015) about two slum kids craving a taste of pizza.

It is clear from his filmography, that Vetrimaaran does not just tell a story, but anchors in a realistic milieu and layers it with meticulous detailing. The plot of Vada Chennai follows the template of a gangster film rather faithfully, where Vetrimaaran scores is in creating set of interesting characters, and weaving the story of deceit, greed, revenge and power around them, plus the by now clichéd politician-corporate nexus that crushes the lives of the poor in the name of development. Among the crowded cast, are the leader of the people Rajan (Ameer), the avuncular Thambi (Daniel Balaji), the feisty and vengeful Chandra (Andrea Jeremiah).

Those familiar with the socio-political situation of the city would identify the many markers, for others it is a well-made gangster film, with enough of a plot left to cover two more parts.

The film was very long in the making, though it does not show; the gritty cinematography, production design and music enhance it. But in the end, the performances by the ensemble cast make the film watchable, in spite of all its familiar elements. The release was accompanied by the protests by a section of the fishing community that objected to certain scenes portraying them in a negative light, which Vetrimaaran quickly defused by promising to delete them.