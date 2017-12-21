Montblanc’s ‘Masterstroke’

Montblanc has opened its doors with the region’s first neo-concept boutique in the Capitals’ Chanakya Mall, debuting the retail design concept currently being rolled out worldwide.

Through the eyes of designer NoéDuchaufour-Lawrance, the 1,300 sqft boutique introduces a pure aesthetic, mixing black, white and wood for a contemporary look and feel. The fine qualities of the Maison’s core timepieces, leather, jewellery and iconic writing instrument collections are enhanced through a selection of fine materials which serve to identify each category by the distinct materials with which they are usually associated. Watchmaking is brought to life through the use of bronze-sheen brass, leather and wood; black leather and walnut wood reflect the Maison’s leather goods expertise; while lacquers and fine metals evoke writing instruments and jewellery.

FC spoke to Franck Juhel, President of Montblanc Middle East, India and Africa to get an insight into the strategy and expansion plans of the brand. In a world of e-commerce Montblanc plans to roll out boutiques across the globe; but does it make sense to invest in brick and mortar at this time? “At the global level e-commerce is a part of our daily life however we believe (and the numbers support us), that for the luxury industry it [e-commerce] is an ‘add on’ to our business. It does not eat into the boutiques. As India is a tech country, e-commerce is in the pipeline for next year. Seeing that the Indian market is a priority for us, we need to develop a strong network of boutiques. We plan to roll out both simultaneously,” states Juhel.

Luxury retail has always been about service and boutiques are the front runners in this. Juhel adds, “The main reason to visit a luxury boutique is not only to purchase a product, but for the whole experience. Even if one has the best web platform, one will never be able to reach the level of service that a luxury boutique can offer. It is only when you are familiar with a luxury product that you can buy it online, but to know a product the first step is to shop in the boutique.”

The dynamic regional President has in-depth experience of working in developing markets like Latin America and Caribbean, and is most suited to spearhead plans in India. It is pertinent to ask him then how he feels the luxury segment in a developing market like India behaves differently from a developed market. To which Juhel replies, “You have different levels of distinct clients in each market. For example Brazil, Argentina or Peru are very similar to India, where you have VIP collectors, they have knowledge which is sometimes higher than their counterparts in developed countries. Then there is a pool of clients who enjoy luxury products. Our mission is to help these categories to grow and assist them with superior knowledge which arms them to make better choices. The staff in the boutiques is trained internationally at our headquarters in order to enable them to give the client all the tools to make the right decisions.”

Countries like India and China a large share of purchases are also driven by aspiration? “Markets are developing countries have an aspiration factor you have a reference and you want to match it. The twist in India is gifting— you aspire to the reference and you also want to prove have the ability to gift. Through this gifting culture, not only does one show they have the ability and accessibility (financial and otherwise), but it shows they have the refined taste to choose the best product their family, friends or business partners.