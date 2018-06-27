The millennial café

The bright lights, vibrant and peppy colours is what’s most inviting about Café Staywoke. And when all these combine with good food — its a setting to dine. The café is millennial styled that serves what they call “Gourmet Casual”— basically an oxymoron, which is gourmet food served in a cosy, casual setting.

Situated in the South Point Mall, Gurugram, the café has a Mediterranean touch in its interior which makes it look very fresh and modern. The wall art is a good backdrop to start a conversation about contemporary millennial’ issues . The ambience spells awareness through one liners on eve teasing, college cut-offs etc. The café also hosts a mini library in itself which can be used while waiting for the food to arrive. It also has quirky stationery and an idea board so you can scribble notes or carry with you some serious work.

Café Staywoke is brainchild of two friends Abhinav and Manali. Abhinav says, “Staywoke means ‘being aware’ and it is a tribute to the millennial spirit of knowing and caring about what’s happening all around us. We want to have meaningful conversations about what truly affects us and spend our money on fine food. Thus the food style at StayWoke is ‘Gourmet Casual’ because fine food comes with awareness.”

The menu, curated by veteran chefs Tarun Sibal and Nishant Choubey; expands from breakfast to dinner, offering a mix of European, American and Indian cuisine.

Manali adds, “Food here is an amalgamation of global flavours and Indian influences. The thought process behind the menu was to make the familiar more exciting, and the unfamiliar more approachable. Rustic finesse, bold flavours, seasonal produce, and keeping it unpretentious are some takeaways from this menu. At the core, its quality ingredients, turned into quality produce by a skilled culinary team.”

To start with, we were served with one of their signature drinks — Chia, Cucumber, Spinach, Mint & Orange smoothie. With no added sugar, the drink was healthy, refreshing and an instant energiser. The different flavours of the mixture burst in your mouth each time you take a sip.

Among the appetiser, try the ‘Escabache of Prawn’—succulent prawn cooked in white sauce and served with cucumber shaving, avocado, onion, sundried tomato. ‘Sumac and Zartar Chicken’, served with hummus and pumpkin relish, is another popular dish from their menu. It’s not just a treat for your taste buds but also for the eyes.

For the main course, we cannot resist but order ‘Madras Duck Curry’. It’s a pure south Indian dish made with shredded duck meat and cooked in cocunut curry, served with Malabar parathas. It’s a very rare sight to find duck meat in café menu. But Staywoke does full justice to the dish in terms of the taste as well as its plating. It’s worth a try.

When it comes to dessert, try out their Semifredo — an eggless preparation made with bitter chocolate, citrus peel and served with a dallop of vanilla ice cream. You will love it to the core. Another interesting offering in their menu is ‘Chai Kulfi with Parle G’. An unusual chai-flavoured kulfi, garnished with biscuit crumbs and topped with a Parle-G biscuit, is what the dish is about. It’s flavourful and satisfying. Do not miss it.

Where: Café Staywoke, South Point Mall, Gurugram ­­­­­

Cost for two: Rs 11,00.