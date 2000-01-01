Mehrangarh Fort now an Acclaimed Museum

It was the month of July but there wasn’t a cloud in the sky when I reached Jodhpur. As I drove through the streets, my eyes were automatically drawn to the spectacular sight of Rao Jodha’s Mehrangarh Fort, rising high and menacing against the clear blue sky. Poised on a hill beyond the blue and white-washed city of Jodhpur, it fills the entire surface of the steep rock on which it stands. In earlier times, it must have struck an ominous note, in the hearts of those contemplating an attack on the martial Rathores. Mehrangarh is now considered one of India best-kept Museums and has a steady stream of visitors. And though the climb up to the Fort is extremely steep, many prefer to walk up rather than drive up, as vehicles are allowed only as far as the first gate.

It is said that it was on the advice of a sadhu the young Rao Jodha shifted his stronghold from ‘Mandore’ to the steep rockface on which the Fort stands in 1459 AD. The near-impregnable height of this rock —traditionally the lair of eagles—must have been one of Rao Jodha’s primary considerations, in building his new Fort. Standing high above the plains on this isolated rock, the Fort covers an area 460 mts in length and 230 mts in width, with walls that vary in height from 6 to 36 mts.

Known as ‘Chintamani’ during its earliest stages, it was renamed ‘Mehran­garh’, possibly during the reign of Maharaja Ajit Singh, when he recaptured the Fort from the Mughals in 1707. There are two main entrance gates to the Fort. ‘Fateh Pol’ was built by Maharaja Ajit Singh in1707, and ‘Jai Pol’ in 1808 by Maharaja Man Singh—the latter being the entrance more commonly used today. However in the style of all major forts, to make entry as difficult as possible for intruders, there are five other subsidiary gates or barriers. These were always heavily guarded, to protect the Rathore bastion against their foes. Among the more notable gates is the massive ‘Loha Pol’ or ‘Iron Gate’, which is said to date back to the 15th Century. On the walls on either side of this entrance, are the symbolically carved hand prints of the ‘Royal Ladies’ who committed sati on the funeral pyres of their husbands.

As one enters the Fort, a plaque marks the spot where the original and first entrance was built by Rao Jodha in 1459. A short climb to the ‘Suraj Pol’ or ‘Sun Gate’, leads to the courtyard where the white marble ‘Coronation Seat’ of the rulers of Marwar stands in solitary splendour. It is said that all rulers starting with Rao Jodha, have been crowned here, including the present leader of the Rathore Clan, HH Maharaja Gaj Singh, who was crowned at the age of four years.

From the courtyard, we enter the ‘Moti Mahal’ or Pearl Palace, with its white colonnaded interiors, gilded mirror-work ceilings, and the colouful glass panes famous in the region. It is a delight to see the sunlight filtering in through these panes, throwing rainbow colours on the pristine white walls of the ‘Diwan-i-Aam’, or Hall of Public Audience. A Mughal style throne is usually displayed here, dating back to the time of Emperor Shah Jehan and is said to have been presented to the young Maharaja Ajit Singh, by Emperor Aurangzeb. The Moti Mahal is also occasionally used for formal ceremonial occasions.

The inner courtyard is part of the Zenana or ladies wing and is said to have been built by Raja Sur Singh between 1595 and 1611. Here exquisite red sandstone filligree screens, rise on either side covering balconies and windows— ensuring that despite being in strict purdah, the royal ladies could observe all court activities without being seen by prying eyes.

The collection of colourfully painted Royal Palanquins and silver Howdahs which come next, always draw a great deal of attention from visitors. Many of these unique pieces have travelled abroad to the Festivals of India held in USA, UK, and Europe. On the next level, we come across another courtyard, leading to the ornate sleeping chambers of the rulers. Known as the ‘Khwabga Mahal’ or Palace of Dreams, the ruling monarch’s bedchamber has a sandalwood ceiling, and ornately painted walls. The ingenious ‘Cowrie Plastering’ of the region, created by laboriously rubbing lime plastered walls with seashells, gives the walls a unique sheen.

On this level we also find a long gallery, part of Zenana section where royal cradles are displayed—the most recent one having been used by Maharaja Jaswant Singh. Most of these cradles are colourfully painted in the best local traditions, with one dating back to 1948, being motor-powered, to rock the future monarch of Jodhpur.

The Sardar Vilas displays carved, inlaid and painted doors and windows from various parts of the fort. The Umaid Vilas, houses an excellent collection of Jodhpur miniatures, including some rare paintings of former rulers, in which the colours and gold embellishment are still as fresh as on the day they were painted. The ‘Shish Mahal’ or Hall of Mirrors, an indispensable part of all palaces and forts of Rajasthan, makes its appearance here as well.

The walls of this splendid room, in addition to the thousands of concave mirrors imbedded all over, also has some beautifully rendered paintings of the Gods of the Hindu Pantheon. Here Durga, Shiva, Krishna, Brahma, Ganesha, all make their appearance painted in traditional style, along the walls.

Ajit Vilas is a museum of ancient costumes. It includes some fine Chogas in Benares silk and others with Kashmiri weaves and gold embroidery. A distinct departure from the elaborate style of earlier times is the stylish brocade Achkan or ceremonial robe of Maharaja Sumer Singh, who was known for his sartorial elegance.

Descending the stairs from the far end, we come to ‘Phul Mahal’ built by Maharaja Abhai Singh around 1730. Departing from the styles of his ancestors, it sports a gilded ceiling in a somewhat European style. A splendid painted frieze borders the ceiling depicting 37 ‘Raags and Raaginis’ – a visual interpretations of Indian musical moods. The walls of this ‘Diwan-i-Khas’ (Hall of Private Audience), were further embellished by Maharaja Jaswant Singh, and royal geneology finds a place here, through painted murals.

At the ‘Daulat Khana’, an enormous red and gold silk brocade Mughal tent covers the entire ceiling. It is said to have belonged to Emperor Shah Jahan, and captured from his son Emperor Aurangzeb, by Maharaja Jaswant Singh I. Below this silken canopy, are displayed many fascinating decorative and fancy items of every day usage at the royal palaces—silver hookas, beetle nut boxes, coin boxes, silver-framed mirrors, carpet weights and ornate wine bottles, may all be seen here.

The magnificent armoury that one enters next, displays weapons of historical significance. These include a large number of menacing swords, daggers and guns with intricate gold inlay work, jewelled hilts and jade handles, used by the rulers of Marwar. Lending credence to the legends of the martial traits displayed by the rulers of Marwar, is Rao Jodha’s sword weighing over three and a half kilograms! The oldest sword on display however, is said to have belonged to Tamerlane, ancestor of the Mughals. Another sword of magnificent proportions, is known to have been specially made for Mughal Emperor Akbar, and captured by Maharaja Jaswant Singh I, with many other objects.

There are many other areas at Mehrangarh Fort that deserve mention. For instance there are the ramparts of the Fort, on which are displayed a row of cannons, an area that can be viewed but entry is restricted. There are also innumerable other terraces and royal pavilions where one can easily imagine the reigning monarch relaxing to the plaintive strains of one of the many string instruments, of the region. It is from here that one may get the most magnificent view of the city of Jodhpur while across the city poised on Chittar Hill lies Umaid Bhavan Palace — not unlike a palace from a book of fairy tales.

Whatever the occasion, life for the rulers of ‘Marus­thal’ or the ‘land of death’must have been full of excitement. Known for their indomitable courage and valour, the legends of their exploits and daring lifestyle, come alive at the magnificent Mehrangarh Fort.