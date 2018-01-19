The Medium Is The Movie

The recently released Hollywood film The Post is a powerful look at the world of newspapers and the responsibility the fourth estate has towards the public. The publisher and editor of The Washington Post (Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks in award-worthy performance) take on the White House to get the bitter truth about the Vietnam War to its readers.

In Bollywood films, very rarely has the media been accurately portrayed, but one film still stands out: Ramesh Sharma’s New Delhi Times (1986), which probed the world of newspaper journalism with complete veracity. The director gathered together a plethora of the finest talent on offer — Gulzar as scriptwriter, the, by now legendary Subrata Mitra, as cinematographer, Louis Banks as composer, Renu Saluja as editor and Nitish Roy as art director. Plus Shashi Kapoor in his National Award-winning turn as journalist Vikas Pande.

He played the pipe-smoking assistant editor of New Delhi Times and Sharmila Tagore his lawyer wife. Apart from the lack of modern technology, like computers and cell phones, New Delhi Times could well have been made today — the same politician-criminal-media nexus still exists and is even more virulent. Delhi, then as now, is the hub of power politics and full of fixers, wheeler-dealers and social climbers. The media cannot but become a pawn in the game, only back then the print medium was all powerful, with television still taking second place, in the pre-satellite era.

The newspaper is owned by Jagannath Poddar (Manohar Singh) with his brash son JK (Kulbhushan Kharbanda) snapping at his heels, interested in the privilege the newspaper affords him, but has none of his father’s commitment. In one of the media-political pow wows in a swanky farm house, a young leader Ajay Singh (Om Puri) threatens to upset the ‘system’ as it is run by chief minister Trivedi (Panchanan Pathak)

An MLA, Bhaleram is murdered in the small town of Ghazipur on the outskirts of Delhi, there are deaths due to spurious liquor and riots break out — all jostling for space in the newspaper. One of Pande’s reporters who had an inside track on the murder is run over by a truck and killed

Vikas visits his father (AK Hangal) in Ghazipur, and right into the troubled, curfew zone. In court, the man accused of Balram’s murder, accuses Ajay Singh of the crime and instigates another round of violence. Vikas gets vital information from a local scribe who knows his limitations and expects an important journalist to be the one to do an expose of what is going on. A photographer (MK Raina), who fearlessly walks everywhere to take pictures, makes the film’s most significant statement — that journalism is mere entertainment.

By today’s standards, when cynicism about the corrupt system is rampant, the film seems mild. But it was upsetting enough to have problems with film distributors and even television refused to run it. It went on to win three National Awards, for Kapoor, Subrata Mitra, and for Best First film.

Years later, Ram Gopal Varma, made a media-bashing film Rann (2016), which was a tepid version of New Delhi Times, again making the link between politics and crime clear. He turned it into a simplistic good politician-bad politician, good media baron-bad media baron duel, with a smirking industrialist hanging around, adding fuel to the bonfire.

Vijay Harshvardhan Malik (Amitabh Bachchan) is the upright head of a news channel, whose principles have wrecked the TRPs, while unscrupulous rival Amrish Kakkar (Mohnish Behl) is getting ahead.

Malik’s hotheaded son Jai (Sudeep) wants so badly to succeed that he cuts a deal with evil politician Mohan Pandey (Paresh Rawal) and persuades his father to run an unsubstantiated clip, implicating the prime minister (KK Raina) in a scandal that rocks the government. Good journo Purab (Riteish Deshmukh) decides to investigate and exposes the game — with a device as simple as a sting in which the victim merrily narrates the whole conspiracy!

A searing monologue by Bachchan in the end did more to convey the idea of media responsibility than all the huffing and puffing by the other characters. While there have been other films Page 3, Peepli Live, Madras Café, Satyagrah and the more recent Noor that had journalists as lead characters; most filmmakers still portray journalists dressed in kurtas with a jhola as prop. And then there was Sridevi in Mr India playing a journalist and gyrating to Hawa Hawaai in the villain’s den. If only life in the newsroom was that funky!

Gahlot is a critic, columnist, editor, author and curator