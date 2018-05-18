Marry-Go-Round

This week’s release, Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain, is about a couple that realizes that their marriage has been more about duty than love. The wife who belonged to a wealthy family, has an arranged marriage with a modest postal department employee. This social disparity is not too underlined but runs in the background, and every taunt hurts the man’s ego. After twenty-four years, cracks appear in the relationship and she leaves her husband’s home.

Most films end with marriage, very few look into what happens afterwards, when habit and practicality overtake love; and what about the great Indian arranged marriage in which love may or may not appear, but social convention is the glue that keeps the couple together.

Hindi films believe in happily-ever-afters, so very few films are about marriages breaking up. In 1974, Anil Ganguly’s Kora Kagaz took up this subject and tackled it with a minimum of melodrama, even though the title track Mera jeevan kora kagaz droned on in the background like a dirge. (The film was a remake of Bengali film Saat Pake Bandha, based on an Ashutosh Mukhopadhyay story.)

Archana Gupta (Jaya Bhaduri), who belongs to an affluent family, falls in love with a middle-class professor Sukesh Dutt (Vijay Anand). Her father (AK Hangal) likes him, but her snobbish mother (Achla Sachdev) turns up her nose at him, because she wants her daughter to marry into a rich family.

She make no bones of her embarrassment at having a low-income son-in-law, and keeps sending things like a fridge and phone to his house and claiming to her relatives that he is going to London for his thesis. He is insulted by all this, and the tensions at home drive his beloved aunt (Sulochana) to Kashi. Misunderstandings pile up, her self-respect rears up against his bruised dignity, and they separate, even though they are not quite sure whose fault it is.

They just never got a chance to sit down and talk about their problems — and the break down in communication happened due to his stubbornness, and her mother and brother’s interference. Only her father tries to make them all see sense, but in vain.

Ganguly sees the

story from Archana’s point of view. She lives a lonely life as a school teacher (with thick black-framed glasses added on her

nose) in another city, regretting every moment the mistake of leaving her husband. “Phir wohi din, wohi suraj ki pheeki pheeki roshni mere jeevan ke pathjhad mein hansti

hui nazar aati hai,” she thinks, as another lonely day begins.

She has turned down all attempts to get her remarried and prefers to live like recluse with just the old family retainer to take care of the house. It is established though dialogue that she shuns social interaction and needs pills to sleep. It is as if a woman without a husband does not deserve any

happiness.

She is on her way home for the vacations and the story is told in flashback, as she sits in the railway waiting room. And who should emerge from the

bathroom but Sukesh. That he has also led a kora kagaz (blank page) life without her, is revealed when she notices that a button on his shirt is broken and coyly points out that his buttons are

broken. “What buttons?” he responds, “everything broke.”

“Don’t you have someone to sew them? she asks, and he replies morosely, “I had found one, but she left never to return.” She accuses him of not asking her to come back, he admits he wanted to and thought about it, then finally blurts out, “How did this happen?” They still do not have an answer to the question of whose fault it was, but the face-to-face was all they needed for a reconciliation to take place.

There were other films around the time, like Aap Ki Kasam and later Thodisi Bewafaai and Pyar Jhukta Nahi, that looked at the collapse of a marriage, but with suspicions of infidelity, plus an air of heightened tragedy and suffering. It took many more years for Indian society to understand that marriage is not sacrosanct and divorce not the end of life. But even today, a happy ending is one that involves a hug and cathartic tears of joy.

(Deepa Gahlot is a critic, columnist, editor, author and curator)