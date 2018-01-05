Major clashes at the box office ahead

What does the New Year 2018 have in store for the film industry? Especially, the exhibition trade because, that sector is the one which bears the ultimate brunt, partially thanks to its unreasonable admission rates and no true understanding of the audience it caters to.

The year’s line-up includes: Padman, Aiyaari both in January. Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran and Hichki, besides Sudhir Mishra directed Daas Dev, all in February. Drive and Hate Story 4 both in March. Ajay Devgn’s Raid as well as Sanjay Dutt’s biopic also in March. Varun Dhawan’s October, Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, Akshay-Rajnikant’s 2.0 and Abhay Deol’s Nanu Ki Jaanu all in April.

May will see the release of Kareena- Sonam starrer, Veere Di Wedding, followed by Race 3 and Fanne Khan in June. July will see the debut of Janhvi Kapoor in Dhadak. August will see the release of Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Akshay Kumar’s Gold and ShahidKapur’s Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The only film announced so far for September is Sui Dhaaga – Made In India with Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma. The month of October has Irrfan-Deepika’s next, Ajay Devgn’s new film and Junglee.

Aamir-YRF’s Thugs Of Hindustan is slated for a November release.

With these films already announced there are also going to be some conflicts as two films face each other in the same slot.

Akshay Kumar’s Padman is much publicised and talked about which face another hot in the news film, Aiyaari, the promo of which is much appreciated. Both films want to cash in on the extended weekend of January 26, the Republic Day holiday which falls on Friday.

Rani Mukerjee’s Hichki will be pitted against John Abraham starrer Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran on 23rd February. A week after this, on 2nd March, Hate Story 4 will face Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput.

Kangana Ranaut’sManikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, which has been stalled for some time as Kangana fractured her leg while shooting for the film, will take on Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 2 on 27th April and Rajnikant-Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 as the week offers an extra holiday on Monday.

Fanne Khan releasing simultaneously with a strong franchise, Race 3, a Salman Khan starrer. Ajay Devgn’s new film will face the opposition from a Vidyut Jammwal film, Junglee.

There may be many open weeks available so such conflicts are best avoided. If not both, one of the two films is bound to suffer at the box office. There may be more such cases of films facing each other as more release dates of films are confirmed.

@ The Box Office

Tiger Zinda Hai lived up to the expectations of the exhibition trade. They could enjoy the festive season without worrying about shuffling screens or looking for a new programme through the Christmas and New Year as the film has been conquering the box office in an unopposed run as usually no new film is released in the shadow of an expected blockbuster. Also, there is a superstation about releasing a new film on the first Friday on a new year.

Tiger Zinda Hai is, debatably, no patch on the original Ek Tha Tiger. However, it was the festival period, lack of entertaining films through the year and Salman Khan’s popularity that made it a ‘One Time Must Watch’.

Tiger Zinda Hai had the best working day opening of Rs 34.1 crore, albeit, the festive spirit had set in. The signs look positive for the days to come when the film was not affected by a marginal drop which happens with most films, big or small. But, the film only added to its Friday figures by collecting Rs 35.3 crore. The film peaked on Sunday when it collected Rs 45.53 crore. The film thus collected a massive Rs114.93 crore.

Christmas, which fell on Monday, helped with a contribution as large as the film’s Saturday figures by adding Rs 36.54 crore to its kitty. That gave the film a four day extended weekend collection figure of Rs 151.47 crore.

The film’s earnings were expected to drop on Tuesday and the expected trade figures were of Rs 16 crore for the day. However, the film exceeded expectations by collecting Rs 21.6 crore on Tuesday as the new week opened.

By maintaining steady collections through it first week, the film ended its opening week with a huge tally of Rs 206.04 crore.

Thereafter, the film enjoyed its second weekend sans any new release.

The film has added Rs 66.75 crore for the four days of its second weekend, Monday being a partial holiday for the New Year. This has taken the films 11 day total to Rs 271.79 crore. The film suffered in Mumbai and some other parts of Maharashtra due to a Bandh called by the Dalit party and could add only about Rs 6.2 crore and should end its week two with more than Rs 290 crore after adding Friday figures.

*Fukrey Returns faces strong opposition from Tiger Zinda Hai and takes a major drop compared to its second week figures of Rs 22.2 crore . Yet, it manages to collect Rs 3.7 crore in its third week thus taking its three week total to Rs 75.9 crore.