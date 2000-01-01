Machine Made

Leg Extension

First choose your weight and sit on the machine with your legs under the pad (feet pointed forward) and the hands holding the side bars. Make sure that your legs form a 90-degree angle between the lower and upper leg. Using your quadriceps, extend your legs to the maximum as you exhale. Ensure that the rest of the body remains stationary on the seat. Pause a second on the contracted position. Slowly lower the weight back to the original position as you inhale, ensuring that you do not go past the 90-degree angle limit.



Single-leg Extension

Follow the directions mentioned in the leg extension exercise, however instead of using both legs together use one at a time. Alternate between 15 repitions each with the right and then left leg for a total of three sets.



Leg Press

Using a leg press machine, sit down on the machine and place your legs on the platform directly in front of you at a medium shoulder width. Lower the safety bars holding the weighted platform in place and press the platform all the way up until your legs are fully extended in front of you. Tip: Make sure that you do not lock your knees. Your torso and the legs should make a perfect 90-degree angle. This will be your starting position.As you inhale, slowly lower the platform until your upper and lower legs make a 90-degree angle. Pushing mainly with the heels of your feet and using the quadriceps go back to the starting position as you exhale.



Ajay Dhamija is a Fitness Expert, Certified Personal Trainer (ACSM & Progressive Fitness), Kick Boxing Expert, Strength & Condition Specialist with over 10 years experience. www. ajaydhamija.online