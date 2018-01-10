India’s leading designer takes to Instagram yet again

He’s done it again; in an upset victory designer Sabysachi Mukherjee released his latest Spring-Summer 2017 collection with a campaign on social media platform Instagram, rather than the runway. This is the second time the renown designer has chosen to do this, proving again that as a pioneer in the world of Indian fashion, he makes his own calls.

While his contemporaries are getting ready for the upcoming India Fashion Week, Mukherjee is busy attending the ‘UK-India Year of Culture 2017’ in London. He was photographed at the reception in the company of Her Majesty, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II on 27th February 2017.

Also present at the occasion were Prince William and Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge. Musician Anoushka Shankar was also seen at the Buckingham Palace dressed in a pale pink Sabysachi ensemble

“As the world globalises, it is regionalisation that will set us apart. And ahead,” states the designer. In his second Instagram show the world of Sabyasachi comes alive with ‘The Udaipur Collection,’ shot at the Taj, Lake Palace Udaipur, in Rajasthan. It expresses the duality of the Rajput rhetoric—highest antiquity and noblest descent; a warrior and a lover. Models, both male and female, are dressed in trousseau and the jewellery is from Kishandas for Sabyasachi. The instagram show concluded with an ode to the designer’s favourite Indian poet— Rabindranath Tagore