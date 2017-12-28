Here Are the Cultural Events That Will Light Up 2018

There are a lot of social, political, economic, and ecological unknowns going into 2018. The future of art in the coming year, in contrast, is pretty much set in stone. Visitors the world over have museum, biennial, and nonprofits’ advance programming to thank: The Metropolitan Museum of Art, for instance, can schedule an exhibition as much as four years in advance.

A lot of these exhibitions require years of planning. There are loans from other museums and private collectors to negotiate, wall text and catalogs to write, shipping to arrange, and, often must crucial of all, special funding to secure to make the exhibition possible. In short, in an increasingly tumultuous world, culture remains the one constant. For anyone in need of reassurance, check out these exciting exhibitions on the horizon and take heart.

The World of the Fatimids at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto

The Fatimid dynasty’s staggeringly sophisticated caliphate reached its peak in the 10th and 11th centuries. Stretched along North Africa and the Middle East, its capital in what’s now Cairo, Egypt, fostered a boom in arts and sciences, eventually surpassing virtually any other contemporaneous civilisation. The Aga Khan Museum’s show will include an array of delicate, intricate objects that include ceramic lusterware, rock crystal, and ivory.

March 10–July 2, The Aga Khan Museum

Uprisings at the Contemporary Art University Museum in Mexico City

Although this was planned well in advance, Uprisings, a sweeping show curated by the star French art historian Georges Didi Huberman feels awfully topical. Ostensibly a highly theoretical show, the exhibition features documentation of literal revolt—paintings, films, photographs, even engravings—set within the largest public institution in Mexico.

Feb. 24–July 29, Contemporary Art University Museum

Sixteenth International Architecture Biennale in Venice

For the past three decades, Venice, Italy, has hosted an international architecture exhibition in the Giardini, (a public park filled with pavilions hosted by countries around the world) and in its Arsenale, a massive, ancient warehouse where Biennial organizers install exhibitions by architects and artists. While the Biennale can have its slightly wonky, academic side, there’s always a dazzling, spectacular component to the show, too: Uncanny structures, unheard of materials materials, and new technologies are sure to make it a must-see. Plus, you’ll be in Venice, so how bad can it be.

May 26–Nov. 25, La Biennale

Gabriele Münter at the Louisiana Museum in Denmark

It’s always nice to be genuinely surprised by an artist you know nothing about. Given that very few people have ever heard of Gabriele Münter (1877–1962), let’s hope everyone else feels that way too. Münter co-founded the influential Expressionist group Der Blaue Reiter with Wassily Kandinsky, Franz Marc, Lyonel Feininger, and others, but her oeuvre actually spanned numerous styles and periods. With more than 130 works in total, this is one of the first exhibitions to reexamine (or for many, introduce) one of the most influential, if not talented, artists of the 20th century.

May 3–Aug. 19, Louisiana Museum

Thirty-third São Paulo Biennial in São Paulo

Generally considered one of the most important contemporary arts events in South America, the São Paulo Biennial has a history of combining unknown artists with the type of discourse that the international contemporary art world knows and loves. Set in locations throughout the city and in a massive modernist pavilion designed by Oscar Niemeyer, the biennial comes at a delicate time for art in Brazil: Earlier this year, protestors shut down an exhibit of Queer Art in the city of Porto Allegre because, protesters claimed, works by blue-chip artists such as Lygia Clark “promoted pedophilia.” How organizers of São Paulo’s biennial tread an increasingly reactionary social line remains to be seen, but regardless, the show itself is not to be missed.

Sept. 7- Dec. 9, São Paulo Biennial

Painted in Mexico, 1700-1790 at the Met Fifth Avenue in New York

In a show that first appeared at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art in 2017 as part of Los Angeles’a Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA, which explored Latin American art throughout the city, this show, a collection of more than 100 artworks, will travel to New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art next year. Put in the context of the Met’s prodigious collection of European masterworks of the same period, the show will take on a new importance as questions of colonialism, international exchange, and art history are put in stark and fascinating relief.

April 24–July 22, The Met Fifth Avenue

