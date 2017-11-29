Here Are the Best Emergency Foods for Your Apocalypse Bunker

The amenities attached to the burgeoning luxury bunker business are well documented. In Georgia, purportedly the safest house in America has an infinity pool, a car vault that holds 30 vehicles, and access to an off-grid water supply. But there are other important considerations to address, such as: What does one eat in one’s secure dining room.

Like the bunker housing market, emergency foods are a fast-growing industry across the globe. That’s partly due to the rising frequency of natural disasters, plus the fact that retailers such as Walmart, Home Depot, and REI are making more room on their shelves for emergency foods. Products range from no-nonsense FEMA-style MREs (meal, ready-to-eat), designed for the victims of real emergencies, to more Burning Man-style or festival leisure products. The popular company Augason Farms, in business since 1972, offers a ‘Turkey Feast Pail’ with (freeze-dried) turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, honey white rolls, and pumpkin pie that they promise will be good “today, six months from now, or several years from now.”

The Utah-based Wise Co., purveyors of Wise Foods, is the leader in the emergency foods category. Over the past four years, it has seen retail sales double to about $75 million. According to Aaron Jackson, chief executive officer of Wise Foods, sales in the emergency food business are about $400 million annually.

We taste-tested products

from three major emergency food manufacturers—Wise Foods, Mountain House, and Emergency Essentials LLC—to determine if their products deserved a place

in your bunker (you’ll probably

need one sonner or later). Interestingly, the past is present for most survival food companies; entrees such as stroganoff and chicken à la king are as available as if entering a bunker meant time traveling back to the ’70s. For this taste test, we compared different versions of

“Chili Mac” and “Teriyaki Rice,” dishes that are available across brands with some minor variations. (For instance, some are made with real meat, others with textured vegetable protein. Also notable: Emergency Essentials stocks Mountain House on its website and thinks Mountain House products are the best; EE does not directly replicate anything that Mountain House packages.) Bon appétit!