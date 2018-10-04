The Hamptons of Asia: Where the Ultra-Rich Buy Their Weekend Retreats
By  
Bloomberg
  , Thursday, 4 October 2018

Some of Asia’s favourite weekend retreats are gearing up for the best weather of the year. Summer monsoons are giving way to dryer and cooler temperatures across Southeast Asia and India, while autumns in Japan are a leaf peeper's dream.

Indeed, while the season at Sag Harbor and Amagansett lasts a few short few months, Asia’s moneyed class enjoy their holiday homes all year long thanks to subtropical climates. Although there’s no direct equivalent to the Hamptons for most of the big financial centers in Asia, the region's excellent rail and air networks (and growing fleet of private jets) allow wealthy weekenders to congregate in second homes that are only a couple of hours from the office.

Here are five popular havens for rural opulence where the rich and famous can be rich and famous together. Soaring prices over the past decade ensure ownership in the best areas is increasingly restricted to one-percenters, but many also rent out their properties for at least part of the year.

