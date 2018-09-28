Film Events: A Media Madness!

There used to be the mainstream media and the financial publications. To cater to the film buffs, there were a few publications dedicated to films and stars-ja couple in English and a few in various vernacular languages.

Screen weekly published by The Express Group and a few trade magazines were devoted mainly to the production, distribution and exhibition of filmmaking. Filmfare and Star & Style were aimed at fans. That about as far as film coverage went. While the English film magazines begged for commercial ads, vernaculars had no ad support and survived mainly on circulation. No wonder, not many lasted for long!

Some other publications, like the tabloid Blitz, had a weekly column where the celebrity oriented gossip columns created a readership base. Star & Style also had a specialist gossip writer, Devyani Chaubal. Her columns, it would seem, were the mainstay of this publication. Filmfare had all sorts of columns including film reviews, a Q & A column by renowned actor, I S Johar, interviews and such. It refrained from writing hard core gossip. The magazine also conducted Film Awards, probably, India’s first and only, which were popular, and could be termed as Indian Oscars.

Then came a time when Nari Hira, an ad agency man basically, thought that what these magazines carried was dull content. Hira launched Stardust. There were more to follow in Cine Blitz, Movie Magazine etc. These were identified as glossy magazines! They made it their business to peep in to the stars’ personal and private lives. What they printed was not necessarily always true. But, that helped the circulations.

So far, there was a clear demarcation between film magazines and the mainstream media. They neither covered film stories nor did any business with filmmakers. The most that a publication would do was print small film ads vis a vis their cinema hall listing.

So far so good. Everyone kept to their own territories. I don’t remember which came first, the electronic media dedicated to films and entertainment or the daily newspaper supplements. Must be the electronic media as in dedicated TV channels. They were stealing the march and the print media had to catch up and keep up!

To this end, just about every print media publication, broadsheet or tabloid, introduced a supplement to the main newspaper which, among other things, were devoted to films. But, the TV channels were making money out of promoting films while the print supplements were not! So, the next logical but unethical step; print media started editorial content as paid content!

This seemed to work because big publishing houses had penetrated most state capitals. Also, starting with Delhi a few decades back, defacing a city with wall posters was prohibited. Putting up billboards at vintage points in a single metro cost much more than a front page advertorial feature in a newspaper supplement. Also, the multiple edition exposure was possible.

The first time that a national publication decided to carry a story on a film was India Today, the only magazine of its kind which, otherwise, stuck to politics and general interest. Amidst commercial film, there was this parallel film, Ardha Satya (1983) that had not only captured the imagination of the critics but also of the public and the film trade. Daringly, the distributors had released the film at a mainstream cinema like Novelty in Mumbai which not only had huge sitting capacity but catered only to big star cast films.

Ardha Satya, which had a fair opening show figures, not only got full houses thereafter but the tickets started selling in black market.

India Today thought this was a phenomenon and dispatched its correspondent, Chandan Mitra, to check out. For Chandan, I was the source who could enlighten him because, a report such as this did not bear weight without quotes and facts from those in the know. Soon, the rest of the print media publications took the cue and started giving film industry its due from time to time.

With the advent of numerous new TV channels and publications, the tables have turned. While the channels need content to fill the timeslots, the print media needs stuff to fill the supplements that they have added to their newspapers.

The tables have turned, no more the case of film folk soliciting the media. It is the media that runs after the film events. Actor- filmmaker Aamir Khan for example, makes an event out of every song or promo that he releases. These actors organise their events at some far out place where they get a deal. No matter it takes media hours to reach wasting a lot of fuel and getting stuck in traffic. Now even a poster release is an event!

The only Khan who does really care for the media and lets his films speak for himself is Salman Khan. After all, when did manipulating the press or a film’s collection figures make it a hit? There was a case of Shah Rukh Khan’s Billu Barber. The film generated a lot of media, which, in the film industry is considered publicity. It did not help. Some controversies, like Padmaavat, happen while the other ones are created. The media laps it up but these things don’t help a film.

The print media does have much relevance now at such events. That is because, their space can be bought where it matters. Also, the print media stands no chance of reaching anywhere within the hearing distance of the speakers at an event as the TV cameras and still camera operators crowd the scene and jostle with each other as if they were covering Princess Diana!

It is all about content starved TV slots as well as ‘we were the first’ mentality!

Now, the mainstream finance market papers have also taken to covering film business. Sadly, these pink papers have no clue about box office figures or the sources to verify figures or understanding box office collections vis a vis a film’s cost! It is usually production house fed content.

Earlier, journalists were proud of their work and did not compromise their self-respect. In those days, the films did not release simultaneously all over India as they do today. I think it was the case of Ardha Satya. The film had released in Bombay Circuit and the promoters decided to distribute copies of Mumbai critics’ laudatory reviews to the Kolkata critics. That hurt the Kolkata critics and they asked if the makers think the Kolkata critics did not have enough sense to watch the film and decide for themselves what to write! Today, everybody is an expert on films (besides cricket and politics) as one can make out from the social media!

@ The Box Office

# There aren’t many young stars who can replace the old brigade that is now in its 50s. In the era of multiplex business model, if an actor’s film fails to get an initial audience, half the battle of survival is lost.

# Shahid’s latest, Batti Gul Meter Chalu, took average opening with just about 6 crore on Friday. The film had the mandatory improvement over the weekend to collect around 21 crore for the first three days. The film did not drop all that much but, also, barely managed to sustain. It should close its opening week with a tally of about 33 crore.

# Manto, a biopic, had a problematic and limited release. The initial shows had to be cancelled over some issue. Also, the release strategy was not good for the film as it was given odd show timings. The film, with the opening weekend of little below 2 crore, is expected to close its first week with 3.1 crore at best.

# Manmarziyan should end its second week with two week total of around 26 crore.

# Stree is just amazing, still holding up well in its fourth week and close with a four week total of 121.5 crore.