A Dark & Stormy Night

The remake of the 1969 film Ittefaq comes out this week, co-produced (with Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar) by the family of BR Chopra who had produced the earlier hit, directed by his younger brother Yash Chopra. The 2017 version of the film is directed by Abhay Chopra, BR’s grandson and Ravi Chopra’s son.

When the original film, starring Nanda and Rajesh Khanna came out, it was considered experimental for the time. Very few suspense thrillers or murder mysteries used to be made then, because it was feared that repeat viewers would stay away. (That is not a problem now, films don’t last all that long in the cinemas anyway.) But hardly any director would dare to make film without songs, in an era when music was a crowd puller and revenue earner. BR Chopra has earlier made a courtroom drama called Kanoon without songs, but it was not a common phenomenon in Hindi cinema. Both films had a background score by Salil Chowdhury, but no character burst into song.

The film was a thoroughly Indianised (by screenwriter Akhtar ul Iman) version of the 1965 Hollywood film Signpost To Murder (back then, without DVD and the net, it was tough to catch the source), which was based on a play by Monte Doyle, which explained the stagey structure of the film. (A Gujarati play called Dhummas was also based on the same plot, later remade in Marathi and Hindi, all starring Sarita Joshi.) Ittefaq was set mostly on one location and taking place over one rainy night, when a man, Dilip Roy (Rajesh Khanna), escapes from the mental asylum and terrorizes a woman, Rekha (Nanda), in whose house he takes refuge. Dilip, an artist, was accused of murdering his wife, and he was taken to the asylum due to his disturbed state of mind.

When the police come calling (Iftekhar who played cop in so many films, he uniform must have become like second skin) Rekha is forced to deny the presence of anybody in the house. But that’s also because she has something to hide, and Dilip becomes her shield.

The suspense was kept up throughout and the climax did come as a surprise, mainly because Nanda had played the virtuous woman in so many films, the audience could not have imagined her as wicked.

When the film was made, Rajesh Khanna was well on his way to superstardom, having given over a dozen hits in a row. There was just a year’s difference between his age and Nanda’s, but she had already passed her peak, and a few years down the line, she would play some mother roles and then go into retirement. News trickling out in tinseltown said that she was to have married filmmaker Manmohan Desai, but his death in 1994 pushed her further into seclusion till her own demise in 2014.

After Ittefaq, Yash Chopra broke away from BR Films and started his own production company with the Rajesh Khanna-Sharmila Tagore-Raakhee starrer Daag (1971) and went on to become one of the most successful and powerful filmmakers in India.

BR Chopra continued to produce and direct films and the huge TV serial Mahabharat, but some years after his death in 2008, the production company went into decline. However, with the two Bhootnath films and the recent hit Bareilly Ki Barfi, they have bounced back.

The new Ittefaq, starring Siddharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshay Khanna has been updated and glamorized for today’s audience, with action and songs added; it also does not look as static as the older film. Abhay Chopra, who also co-wrote the script, makes his debut a director, with the support of mother Renu and brother Juno. BR Chopra’s legacy lives on.

