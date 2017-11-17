Controversy’s child

IT’S ANOTHER week of Sanjay Leela Bhansali madness again! The director seems to be controversy’s favourite child as they follow him incessantly over his choice of subjects for his films, especially the recent three: Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and the yet-to-be-released, Padamavati.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela was an adaption of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet, a film about the romance between a man and woman hailing from two prominent warring communities of Kutch, Rabari and Jadeja (Rajput). However, the Rajput community objected to use of one of their prominent surnames, Jadeja. As a result, Bhansali was forced to change the names of the communities at war to

the imaginary Saneda and Rajadi.

Yet, more trouble awaited Bhansali as some half a dozen religious groups had a problem with the original title, Ramleela, as Ramlila is the enaction of the story of the life of Lord Ram which is performed during the nine days of Navratra leading up to Dussehra. A court in Mumbai granted an ex-parte ad interim injunction on the use of the title which was followed by a stay on the release of the film on the ground that the title hurt the sentiments of Hindu community.

The film’s scheduled release date was met as Bhansali changed the title to Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. Albeit, the words ‘Goliyon Ki’ being in much smaller fonts.

That was not the end of his troubles as the film was finally banned in UP by the Allahabad High Court a few days after its release. However, the makers was free to screen the film subject to removal of the words Raasleela and Ram Leela from the title.

There was also a great hue and cry, especially in Gujarat, as Bhansali had used a song originally written by Ravindranath Tagore in Bengali and later translated in Gujarati by Gujarat’s most admired poet, Zaverhand Meghani. The song was Man morbani thanghat karre… But Bhansali had not given due credit to Meghani who was given the title of Rashtriya Shayar by Mahatma Gandhi. Bhansali had to finally give credit for the song in the opening titles.

In Bajirao Mastani, the controversy was about altering history in the name of cinematic liberty. The song choreographed on Bajirao’s wife Kashibai and Mastani was out of character. There was also an objection to using a traditional Marathi song, Pinga, as an item number. Generally, they had a question as to which rulers or kings made their wives dance!

There were more inaccuracies which were pointed out in a communication to the Maharashtra CM by a Pashwa descendant. There were also protests and effigy burning of Bhansali at the historical Shaniwarwada in Pune from where the Peshwas ruled. Not only the Peshwa heirs, even Mastani’s descendants had a problem with the depiction.

Now it is Bhansali’s latest offering, Padmavati, which is in the line of fire. The film has not even released yet tempers are fraying of the Rajputs of Rajasthan, represented by the Karni Sena. Demonstrations have started and spreading from state to state with Rajasthan, Gujarat and now the city of Bangalore getting in to the act. The protestors are doing a sort of ‘Net Practice’ of vandalism due to which a mall in Kota, Akash Mall, and a cinema hall were targeted.

The film is awaiting clearance by the film certification board and is due for a legit release on December 1. Meanwhile, Bhansali has agreed to screen the film for the affected community before its theatrical release to end the agitations and vandalism. That would be the practical thing to do as even cinema halls won’t want to take the risk vandalism and destruction of their property.

If Bhansali’s films are always in the news for causing outrage among various communities they are also famous for being besieged with disasters such as sets catching fire or being destroyed by mobs or workers meeting with accidents on the sets.

His set for the film, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, had caught fire which was brought under control without much damage. On the sets of Devdas, a technician was sucked in to a giant storm fan causing his death. Besides that accident, catching fire was said to be a regular occurrence on the sets of Devdas. There was a fire also on the sets of Black. A man died on the sets of Padmavati after falling from a tarapa, the wooden planks built high above in a studio floor for the lighting purpose. Then there was vandalism on the sets of Padmavati being shot in Rajasthan.

All eyes are now on December 1 for Padmavati which has turned into a real life reality show!

@ The Box Office

This week saw two new releases which were expected to get footfalls, Qarib Qarib Singlle and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana. The other release, The House Next Door was not expected to make a mark.

Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana took a kind of old-fashioned approach to the theme of dowry and blending it with the story of a contemporary carrier oriented woman. Set in Lucknow, UP, it is about an arranged match followed by romance, the dowry issue and, in a rather unconvincing twist, the girl eloping on the very day of her marriage to pursue a career rather than commit to a life as a shackled housewife. Since cinema going is now a high-end hobby with multiplexes being the main outlets, such a story is not really preferred by a niche audience.

Qarib Qarib Singlle came as another delightful entertainer — a romantic road movie about a couple in their 30s who meet online. The film captures their process of getting to know each other while discovering some visually scenic locations in India such as Rajasthan, Rishikesh and Gangtok in the North East state of Sikkim.

n Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana had a poor opening. The collections improved over the weekend but it was not enough to save the film. The film collected Rs 3.5 crore for the opening weekend and is expected to collect about Rs 6.25 for first week.

Qarib Qarib Singlle, catering to a select metro audience, had an average opening but showed a marked improvement in collections on Saturday and Sunday to end its opening weekend with Rs 8.25 crore. The film is expected to end its first week with a figure of a little over Rs 12 crore.

n Ittefaq, the reworked version the original 1969 Rajesh Khanna-Nanda starrer, had three big production houses behind its making: BR Films, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies. The original was inspired by a Gujarati play titled Dhummas to the script of which the director Yash Chopra had decided to stay loyal. The film became a classic hit. But, with this 2017 version, it was the case of too many cooks spoiling the broth. The lack of star power in the film’s lead casting coupled with the makers fiddling with the simple and taut original screenplay felled the film. The climax, where the hero walks away having commited the perfect crime, works but only rarely. The film had a poor opening weekend of Rs 12.3 crore and ending its opening week with Rs21.3 crore. The film is expected to add a little over Rs 5 crore in its second week.

Ribbon managed to put together a mere Rs 40 lakh in its first week.

Ram Ratan and Narayan were disasters. nGolmaal Again continues to do well. The film collects Rs 14.8 crore in its third week taking its three week total to Rs 197.2 crore. The film touched the Rs 200 crore mark in its fourth weekend which added 3.5 crore