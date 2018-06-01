Clueless Housewife

To kick the bucket is colloquialism for death. So a bucket list is the list of things a person would like to do before s/he dies. The term was coined by screenwriter Justin Zackham for the 2007 film The Bucket List (directed by Rob Reiner), which was about two terminally ill men (played by Jack Nicholson and Morgan Freeman), who break out of the cancer ward and go on a road trip to complete their wish list of things to do before they drop dead.

Their adventures include skydiving, flying over the North Pole, visiting the Taj Mahal, riding motorcycles on the Great Wall of China, going on a lion safari in Tanzania and so on.

So the Marathi film, Bucket List, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, and starring Madhuri Dixit seems like a poor cousin, with a hopelessly contrived plot that belongs to a past era.

The opening scene is annoying — a housewife, Madhura Sane (Dixit) is on the operating table for a heart transplant operation, and suddenly gets up to shoot a list of instructions to the befuddled doctor, who is to pass it to her husband. The “very important” message includes things like, “Ask the milkman to reduce the daily supply by half, ensure that the maid sweeps the corners…” and other such mundane things. (What happened to her heart at age forty-one, is a minor matter not explained!)

This is supposed to be funny and establish that Madhura is a devoted homemaker to a family of husband Mohan (Sumeet Raghavan), kids, in-laws, and grand mother-in-law (a delightful Shubha Khote). She is the kind of domestic goddess who, even after several years of marriage, cooks four versions of a vegetable, to please all palates, and this is not seen as needless drudgery or selfishness of the family!

Madhura finds out that the heart given to her belonged to twenty-year-old Sai, who was killed in a car crash. She goes to meet her grieving parents (Renuka Shahane-Milind Phatak) and surly brother Salil (Sumedh Mudgalkar) out or curiosity. She discovers that Sai was fun-loving, popular, and had made a bucket list of things to do before her twenty-first birthday. Sai didn’t know she was going to die, and anyway, the list had silly things like learning to whistle, riding a motorbike, getting arrested for being drunk, kissing her boyfriend, adopting a pet and suchlike.

But the list seems to stir something in Madhura, who wants to complete it as a tribute to Sai. The dead girl’s brother is against it, her own family indulges her obsession up to a point. The husband clearly states that looking after the home and herself is top priority. He is the kind of ‘modern’ man who talks of “allowing” his wife limited independence; more than that she is not supposed to demand or grab. All this is stated in a film set in 2018, without a touch of criticism or irony. Sai’s friends are all gung-ho about helping her in this mission, and call her “Di” probably because Madhuri Dixit probably did not want to be called “Aunty.”

Madhura lives in some strange vacuum, she is barely computer-literate, does not know what ‘viral’ means, and when she sees a queue outside a pub, wonders why there is an ATM line, when the currency problem has been sorted!

The film could have been funny in an I Love Lucy mode (a hilarious late 1950s TV series about a wacky woman played by the iconic comedienne Lucille Ball), but chooses to be maudlin and preachy instead. It is also conservative enough to skip the points about wearing a bikini on the beach and kissing the boyfriend. Though, in the film’s one really funny scene, Madhura gets drunk in a pub (with instructions from granny on what to drink and how) and coos at a policeman to arrest her for a bit, so that she can strike that off the list.

Madhuri Dixit looks great, smiles a lot and to her credit has done an almost age-appropriate role. But the film is an old-fashioned turkey, even it makes a token statement about Madhura discovering her true self. It has a scene in which the husband asks Madhura, “Am I on your bucket list?” and she replies, “You are my bucket.” Beat that for a term of endearment!

(Deepa Gahlot is a critic, columnist, editor, author and curator)