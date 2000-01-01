Carrie’s wish

Star Trek veteran William Shatner has revealed that he was once asked to autograph a Star Wars photo of Princess Leia in her slave costume by actor Carrie Fisher herself. The 87-year-old actor was asked on Twitter if anyone had ever brought him any Star Wars merchandise to sign. To this, Shatner replied, “Carrie Fisher wanted me to sign one of her slave Leia photos. Does that count?” Fisher, who died in 2016 at the age of 60, became a household name after starring in George Lucas's original Star Wars trilogy as Princess Leia, alongside Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford. In a scene from the third film, The Return of the Jedi, Fisher had famously donned a golden bikini which made her an iconic sex symbol.