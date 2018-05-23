The Capital opens its doors to NOI, at The Chanakya

On thursday New Delhi saw the city’s first high energy bar, NOI, open at The Chanakya, in the heart of Lutyen’s Delhi at the iconic Yashwant Place.

The Chanakya the trendy new destination that offers the a great experience in retail, food and entertainment. It is also is home to world renowned luxury brands like Hermes, Montblanc, Rolex, Jaeger- Le Coultre, Panerai and Ted Baker. Indian brands like Nicobar and Anita Dongre Grassroot are amongst others. The launch of NOI adds a new dimension to the mall as it offers an excellent blend of fine spirits and irresistible bites. The in-house DJ plays eclectic music that gets the crowd grooving and tapping on their toes. Here, rhythms, brews and International cuisines come together to elevate your dining experience like never before.

The space is designed by the award-winning group- Rockwell, based out of New York, with elegant dine-in spaces, live cooking theatres and stellar wine and spirit offerings.

Influencers and designers attended the event including Peter & Cecile D’Ascoli, Malini Ramani, Gaurav Gupta, Rohit Bal, Nikhil Mehra, Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, Suneet Varma, to name a few, who mingled at the high-energy party, contributing to the successful fashionable evening.