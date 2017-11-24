Bollywood must find new finance model

It appears to be the end of an era. The bankrolling studios with little sense of creativity or filmmaking have left the field. With these Indian and imported corporate houses having burnt their fingers, now the era of mindless and illogical financing of 100 and 150 crore budgeted films is almost over. Most big money studios have packed up. But, meanwhile, new models are being developed.

Those who still want to make costly films are ready to agree to partnerships with a few couple of corporate houses left and who are still willing to indulge them. Actors who charged huge fees are now willing to do films on profit sharing basis. If the film works, you get paid. The days of artificial star pricings are over.

On top of that, the saleable actors, or only the top few, have all opened their own production outfits so that no producer makes any money on their popularity! Salman Khan makes almost all his movies for his family members or his own banner, so does Aamir Khan and so does Shah Rukh Khan. Salman Khan is doing Yash Raj Film’s sequel to Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai because, according to reports, he made more money out of Tiger, thanks to the honesty of Yash Raj Films, than he ever made from the films made for his own people!

Filmmakers are now left with one alternative. That is to devise new ideas and make films with stars who don’t demand the sky. And, we have had quite a few such films since the bankrolling studios packed their bags.

And, while some makers experiment and some make utterly unacceptable fare like Panchlait, Muzaffarnagar or Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai, and such, the sensible ones make feel good entertaining fare. While some work at the box office, others don’t as the villain of the piece is high admission rates.

@ The Box Office

Tumhari Sulu is one such economically budgeted film which is a feel good entertainer. Being a woman oriented film, its prospects are limited yet, quite a few films with a female star in the lead have been seen to do reasonably well at the box office. Such films don’t open well but do manage to catch up latter.

Tumhari Sulu opened poorly on Friday with figures of about Rs 2.5 crore but took a huge leap on Saturday grossing over Rs 4 crore and about Rs 5 crore on Sunday. The film collected decent Rs 11.6 crore for the opening weekend. With no other film to share the spoils, it needs to hold its own over the week. However, Tumhari Sulu was not able to sustain through the week ahead after a decent week end and will close its first week at about Rs 18 crore.

Aksar 2 had a poor weekend with collections of about Rs 2.5 crore for its first weekend. The film will manage a mere Rs 5 crore for its opening week. Actually, there was no logic behind this decision to make part 2 when the first one, released in 2006, had not fared well.

The other releases of the week, Panchlait, Muzaffarnagar and Shaadi Abhi Baaki Hai, have remained nonstarters.

Qarib Qarib Singlle opened weak, did very well over the weekend but could not sustain through the rest of the week to finally finish the first week with just Rs11.7 crore.

Shaadi Mein ZaroorAana remains poor with first weekend accounting for only Rs 6.25 crore.

The House Next Door fails badly grossing just about Rs 1 crore for its first week.

Ittefaq added Rs 5.2 crore in its second week taking its two week total to Rs 26.5 crore.

Golmal Again has added Rs 5.25 crore in its fourth week to take its four week total to Rs 202.45 crore.