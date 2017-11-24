Big, Bad Wolves

In recent months, there have been at least three films about parents avenging the rape of their child. In Maatr and Mom, it was the mother; in Bhoomi, the father went on a rampage.

Violence against women has climbed up the ladder of issues, after sustained media interest and legal activism following the terrifying Nirbhaya rape case in Delhi. Relentless focus on sexual assault, has resulted in an increase in the reporting of rapes, and a very small increase in conviction by fast-tracking these cases.

While it is true that justice is a distant dream for most, is it right for filmmakers to propagate vigilantism? Rape, particularly of a child, is distressing enough; when the rapist walks free, the response of most right-thinking people is anger and helplessness, which is somewhat assuaged when the culprit is punished, even if it is outside of the legal system.

There is another equally disturbing question that arises when a film centres around rape: how does a filmmaker picturise the terrible act without making it titillating to the very men who should actually be sensitized about respecting women.

Devashish Makhija’s film Ajji (grandmother in Marathi) follows the template of every other vigilante film, but makes it uglier and far more brutal.

The film is set in a squalid slum, where the poor work hard and try to keep their heads above water. It is in a mound of garbage and vermin that a grandmother (Sushama Deshpande) finds the battered body of her granddaughter Manda (Shravani Suryavanshi). The ten-year-old has been savagely raped, and even in semi-conscious state, she is able to indicate that the man was a local politician’s son, Vilasrao Dhavle (Abishek Banerjee).

The child’s suffering is horrific, made worse by the insensitivity of the cop (Vikas Kumar) and the doctor who supposedly examine Manda, but leave her in worse condition. The cop is on the payroll of Dhavle, so instead of consoling Manda and her parents, he threatens them, and then goes and demands a bigger bribe from the attacker.

Manda’s parents, already battered by poverty, do not lodge a formal complaint. The only one who cares for and about Manda is Ajji and her unlikely friend, a neighbourhood hooker, Leela (Sadiya Siddiqui). Ajji is old and limps with painful arthritis, but she still works as a tailor to add to the family income. She is as compassionate towards the child, as she is courageous in planning revenge.

From getting dubious herbal medicines from a quack to learning how to use a chopper from a friendly butcher (Sudhir Pande), she seems to stoke her grief and rage. (There is an interesting hint of a former romantic relationship between the grandmother and the butcher, that is left hanging in the blood-splattered air).

Manda’s parents are curiously apathetic, but Ajji is obsessed. She stalks Dhavle and spies on him, as he carries on his debauchery at a building site. Here, Makhija has a lengthy scene that is not just revolting but quite unnecessary — a drunken Dhavle assaulting and raping a female mannequin, egged on by a crony. It does show the extent of Dhavle’s barbarity, but Manda’s condition is enough evidence of that. Men in the audience, at whom the scene is expected to hold a mirror, would hardly be repulsed by it, on the contrary, they would probably enjoy it.

That Dhavle is an entitled monster is portrayed in a scene in which he shows disrespect towards his own wife and daughter, and declares that he raped Manda because she was not suitably submissive.

We live in times when it is important to make films that empower women, and push for a change in toxic patriarchal attitudes; to keep harping on the fact that powerful men are perverts, cops are corrupt, and the only way to deal with rapists is to take law into one’s hands is counter-productive.

The tagline of Ajji states that it is a dark take on the classic folktale of Red Riding Hood, which is not quite accurate; in many versions of the story the young girl uses her intelligence and courage to defeat the Big Bad Wolf, without the intervention of the huntsman… the kind of story we need to hear and see in these dark times.

