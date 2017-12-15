2018: 16 long weekends to cash in on!

When one talks of long weekends, some people’s instinct to travel comes alive and a short destination trip comes to mind. For filmmakers, these long weekends are a boon for a new release at the box office. An extra day or two of holiday does a lot towards a film’s recovery. As a result, the producers/distributors of films, big and small, plan their film’s release around such a Friday which clubs an extra holiday or two together.

Next week for instance, on December 22, Tiger Zinda Hai, the sequel to a bumper grosser, Ek Tha Tiger, is due for release. Not only is it an extended weekend but one that includes three festive holidays in Hanuman Jayanti (23rd), Eid E Milad (24th) and Christmas on Monday, 25th. This will be followed by the Christmas holidays in educational institutions. Such a weekend goes a long way to help a huge film like Tiger Zinda Hai set and achieve records.

The good news is that the coming year, 2018, offers as many as 16 long weekends. That should make many planners at the studios and multiplex chains start working on their strategies!

The good run starts right with the onset of the New Year: 22nd January, a Monday, is Basant Panchami. 26th January, Republic Day, falls on Friday. That makes it two longer weekends this month.

The month of March also boasts of two such weekends: that of Holi which falls on Friday the 2nd and a four day weekend from 29th March to 1st April with holiday for Good Friday and Mahavir Jayanti.

April-end has another four-day weekend as 30th, Buddha Purnima, and 1st May, Labour Day, fall on Monday and Tuesday.

The Eid Ul Fitr holiday on 15th June is a Friday. In September, the Krishna Janmashtami on Monday 3rd, makes for another longer weekend. October 18th, a Thursday, and 19th Friday, holidays for Ram Navami and Dussehra, make it a four day weekend.

Besides these attached holiday weekends, there are quite a few weeks which have bonus holidays during the week which not only help a film boost its collections on that particular day, but also on the eve of such a holiday.

These holidays are: Tuesday 13th February for Maha Shivratri. The month of August has an extended weekend with the Parsi New year being a Friday with the bonus of the Independence Day holiday on 15th, a Wednesday. The month also offers another such a holiday weekend with Onam falling on Friday the 24th preceded by Eid Ul Adha on 22nd. Again, September has another midweek holiday for Ganesh Chaturthi on Thursday. Similarly, October has an extra holiday on Tuesday the 2nd, being Gandhi Jayanti.

Most of these extra holidays come a day after or before a weekend and sure to help at the box office. More so if the film has potential.

@ The Box Office

The year so far has not been good for the box office. The industry and the multiplexes expected a bumper December what with the release of two major films, Padmavati on December 1 and Tiger Zinda Hai on December 22, promising to bring a happy ending to an otherwise disastrous year.

However, following public protests against the subject matter of Padmavati and widespread unrest, not only was the censor process of Padmavati held back leading to uncertainty about the film’s release, but also leaving the cinema screens without a programme for that week. The gap fillers for the 1st December week, Firangi and Tera Intezaar, were poor replacements for Padmavati, to say the least. While the big ones keep falling by the wayside, the smaller films’ box office performance does not suffice to sustain the box office. But this week bustle has returned to the deserted multiplexes.

This is thanks to Fukrey Returns, a worthy sequel to the 2013 film, Fukrey. While the colloquial term “Fukrey” may mean loser or good for nothing, for the exhibition trade, the film has provided a breather. Especially with the coming Friday, December 15th, having no worthy release in the offing. This is so, because Fukrey Returns, can be expected to assure footfalls at the cinemas at least till after the next weekend.

n Fukrey Returns opened way better than expected. That such a film with next-to-nil face value should draw an audience worth nearly Rs 8 crore on day one was in itself noteworthy. The positive word of mouth the film was getting from the moviegoer much deprived of entertainment generally through the year was sure to help the film consolidate its position during the weekend. It did as the Saturday and Sunday figures grew very well to give the film an opening weekend of Rs 31.1 crore. The film sustained well through the week and is slated to touch the Rs 50 crore mark for its first week which is an excellent show for this film. The film is expected to hold on with decent collections through its second weekend in the absence of a strong new release.

n Firangi, stand-up TV show comedian Kapil Sharma’s home production, turned out to be an enterprise in self-promotion for the hero. As the cameras tried to exhort Kapil’s non-existent histrionics, the film had little to offer in form of story, script and execution. The choice of a British-era background added to a tragedy that his team was not quite able to handle.

The film has collected Rs 8.75 crore in its opening week. The film will manage to add just about another Rs 50 lakh to its kitty in its second week.

n Tera Intezaar, with Sunny Leone as its star draw, fails miserably. The film struggles through its first week to post figures of Rs 2.05 crore.

n Julie 2 has achieved nothing worth a mention in its second week.

n Tumhari Sulu seems to be holding on as it manages to collect Rs 4.5 crore in its third week thus taking its three week tally to Rs 31.5 crore (last week the film’s two-week total was mentioned as Rs 17 crore instead of Rs 27 crore in the box office report which was an error). The film is expected to add about Rs 1.2 crore in its fourth week taking its tally to Rs 32.7 crore.

n Qarib Qarib Singlle has collected about Rs 95 lakh in its four weeks taking its tally to Rs 16.3 crore.

n Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana has added Rs 75 lakh in its fourth week to take its four week total to Rs 9.75 crore.