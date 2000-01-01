The 2017 Gift Guide Ideas to get you geared up for the holidays

The most potent gifts are things you would miss yourself,” says Philip Hewat-Jaboor, chairman of the Masterpiece London art fair. “To choose something that is, in a way, a loss to you—that is the real gift of giving.” It’s the sort of advice that echoes what you may have heard: Look for something with a good back story, a keepsake that can be personalised, or a memento that means more if accompanied with a handwritten note. In other words, yes, the thought really does count. Whether the object of your gift-giving affection is a world traveler or a homebody, a workout warrior or a sophisticated foodie, here are a few ideas to get you started.

Food & Drinks

Salter Fine Cutlery knives

Artisan Gregg Salter makes every one of these blades in his shop on the Big Island of Hawaii, pairing traditional Japanese blacksmithing techniques

with beautifully curved handles made of native Koa wood. They’re the preferred knives of the chefs at the Grill, which opened in May at the former Four Seasons inside New York’s Seagram Building.

$1,035 for two-piece set; salterfinecutlery.com

Last Drop 1971 blended Scotch whisky

Any drinker would appreciate receiving one of the mere 1,352 bottles ever made of this whisky blend. It’s the latest from Last Drop, a London-based outfitthat sources, buys, and distributes casks of aged liquors from shuttered distilleries. In his 2017 Whisky Bible, Jim Murray gave the release a 97-point score and named it Scotch Blend of the Year.

$3,999; lastdropdistillers.com

Glenmorangie Pride 1974

Even fewer drinkers will get to enjoy the Glenmorangie

Pride 1974—a scant 503 bottles of the $9,050 single malt exist. The spirit inside the crystal decanter (by Philippe Starck protégé Laurence Brabant) has notes of salted-caramel

toffee, chocolate truffles, rum raisin ice cream, and aged balsamic vinegar.

$9,050; inquire via email at privateclient@moethennessy.com

Wim frozen yogurt maker

Froyo fanatics, take note: A Google alum has invented a one-touch, single-serve, Keurig-like device that’s perfect for home chefs or those who don’t cook at all. (Milk not included.)

$299; wimyogurt.com

Toast toaster

In December the Museum of Modern Art design store will begin carrying this stainless-steel beauty. Designed in 1968 by Italian architect Gae Aulenti, it remains the cheekiest way to burn your bread.

$198; pre-order from store.moma.org

Dimes peppermill

Feel like more fun in the kitchen? This multicolored pepper grinder, by Sabrina de Sousa, co-founder of Manhattan’s healthy snack haven Dimes, adds just the right amount of spice to the table.

$120; dimesnyc.com

Canon wine tilt

Your guests won’t be able to miss that special bottle in this 3D-printed porcelain wine “tilt,” available in a numbered edition from Brad Ascalon, a New York-based designer who’s also created furniture for French powerhouse Ligne Roset.

$410; othr.com

2009 La Romanée Domaine du Comte Liger-Belair

This spicy grand cru red

Burgundy, from a plot directly behind the legendary Romanée-Conti vineyard, has rich

cherry and rose-petal flavours with an overlay of smoky minerality. This stylish, sensual vintage has ultrasmooth tannins and the house’s hallmark silky texture.

$3,600; nywines.com

Sport & Exercise

Vaporfly 4% running shoes

These are the sneakers Nike designed to break the two-hour marathon barrier. They feature a carbon-infused nylon plate with a 10mm offset to minimize Achilles tendon strain and a 31mm stack height that adds impact protection for long distances.

$250; nike.com

Hero6 Black camera

The newest iteration of the beloved minicamera has its most advanced stabilisation technology yet, and can shoot video footage in 4K and 1080p. But most exciting are its new QuikStories—slick, automatically generated videos edited from footage sent to your phone.

$499; shop.gopro.com

EL 42 binoculars

Known more for its hand-cut crystal glasses, Swarovski also makes the most high-end binoculars on the market. These birdwatching favourites have an ergonomic wraparound grip and 4.9mm exit pupils to produce bright images in low light.

$2,832; swarovskioptik.com

Top loader bag

This waxed canvas duffel from Tracksmith looks simple, but the Boston-based independent running brand has reinforced the edges with leather corners and added a separate compartment for your shoes.

$168; tracksmith.com

Cannondale CAAD12 105 bicycle

Aluminum bikes don’t get the love that carbon fiber ones do, which is a shame. With an ultralight frame weighing just 2.5 pounds, this 11-speed bike is perfect for everyday city riding.

$1,599; sidsbikes.com

Scorpion bike stand

For racers, a portable, lightweight bike stand comes in handy for cleaning, maintenance, and race-day storage. Make sure the bike has a hollow spindle crank—that’s where it attaches.

$60; feedbacksports.com

Vyper 2.0 fitness roller

Turbocharge recovery times with this three-speed vibrating foam roller. Tested by top athletes, it’s made by Hyperice, a company partly owned by NBA All-Star Blake Griffin, Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn, and former NFL MVP Adrian Peterson, among others.

$200; hyperice.com

The Elder Statesmen x NBA scarves

The much-hyped Los Angeles-based fashion brand collaborates with the NBA on cashmere (yes, cashmere) scarves for fans of all 30 teams—even the Knicks.

$725; barneys.com



Travel & Adventure

ODS-1 Classic in-ear headphones

For a frequent flier, a pair of packable in-ear headphones is essential. Taking inspiration from the novels of Jules Verne, Paris-based Aëdle wraps its ear hooks in hand-stitched Venetian leather; the brushed aluminum buds feature a custom 10mm driver for deep, natural-sounding lows.

$360; aedle.net

Erno Laszlo hydra-therapy skin vitality treatment

The “famous pink mask” is a set of four moisture treatments for those whose faces need cooling and plumping after an over-night flight—or just a long day on the road.

$80; ernolaszlo.com

Delvaux Le Mutin saddle bag

An updated take on the label’s classic Chasseresse silhouette, this carry-on from Delvaux’s latest collection is made from soft calfskin in rouge de pourpre—a magenta-meets-purple hue—and has a sporty twill-tape strap that wears lightly.

$3,900; barneys.com

Travel map pin board

Start a new family tradition with a pinnable board from Conquest Maps, a small operation out of Columbus, Ohio. Using 12 colors of pins, mark out your worldwide or American adventures on one of three elegant designs.

From $99; conquestmaps.com

Shearling eye mask

One could wear this Fendi eye mask at home, but where’s the fun in that? Made from Italian silk, it’s decorated with mink fur to resemble the camouflage of butterfly wings and is guaranteed to make an impression at 30,000 feet.

$590; fendi.com

Stow tech and travel case

At 8-by-11 inches, this organiser from London-based leather goods company Stow is large enough to hold an iPad, and it comes with a plug adaptor usable in more than 150 countries.

$575; ahalife.com