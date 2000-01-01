‘Everyone in Hollywood is complicit’ Jessica Chastain

Actor Jessica Chastain has now spoken out about the scandal that continues to rock Hollywood, revealing that she herself had a run-in with disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein after he attempted to get her to “pimp out” her best friend.

Speaking to ES magazine, the 40-year-old actress said: “Yeah, he tried to get me to pimp out my best friend Jess Weixler. Like very flirtatious, “Oh I’ve got such a crush on her — you got to help me.”

“He’s incredibly friendly but also very volatile. He normalised the abuse. But everyone in this industry is complicit. We’re all part of the problem.”

“I heard the rumours even before I entered the industry. So we have to ask ourselves, why was it okay? Why are agents sending

actresses to meetings in hotel rooms?”

“It goes back to the days of Fatty Arbuckle, Louis B Mayer, Jack Warner. Shirley Temple said in her biography that when she was 12, a

producer pulled out his penis! So we can look at Harvey as though he was the cancer or we can be realistic. He’s not the disease, he’s the symptom.”

While Weinstein, 65, has disappeared from Hollywood into a $37,000-a-month Arizona rehab clinic, which also houses disgraced actor Kevin Spacey, after accusations of sexual abuse from more than 80 women over a 30-year period, Jessica says she still has hope things can change. The solution, she says, is that there should be “more women in positions of power” in the film industry, in order to improve the way in which Hollywood works. She explained: “Like a safe place in this industry for women to go if something has happened to them. And we need movie studios with a board that’s not one gender. More women filmmakers, writers and producers. The one huge thing that we’ve never tried in Hollywood is putting more women in positions of power.”

Jessica, who married her long-term partner Gian Luca Passi de Preposulo in June, is currently on the promotional trail for her latest film Molly’s Game.

The movie, written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, is based on the true-life story of Molly Bloom (Chastain) who is an injured Olympic skier who goes on to run the most exclusive high-stakes poker game in the world and became an FBI target.

The actress, who has long been an advocate for social change and women’s rights, says she is passing on stereotypically female movie roles in an effort to combat old school Hollywood conventions.

“I am not one to go for traditional female roles, because I don’t think traditionally female characters are very interesting, and I don’t think they represent real life,” the actress said in a recent interview.

“I’m working hard to break free of stereotypes that the film industry has created and nurtured around women,” she adds.

In addition to choosing her roles carefully, Chastain says she will no longer accept anything less than equal pay for equal work.

“If I’m in a situation where I have equal experience to the actor and my role is just as significant, there is no reason why I should be paid less,” she explains. “It’s not really part of my world anymore, because I just won’t accept it.”

The actress says she is taking a stand against the gender pay gap in Hollywood, adding: “I’m not going to get paid a third less than my male co-star who has equal experience.

“If you want to blackball me for that then OK, but I won’t participate in the disease.” Chastain was nominated for an Oscar for her role as a Sixties Mississippi housewife who rejects racism in 2011’s The Help and as a CIA agent hunting Osama bin Laden in Zero Dark Thirty, released the following year. She told ES magazine: “We’ve gotten used to seeing women as plot devices or props to push the male story forward. So I look for scripts with women who have an inner life and their own goals and objectives. People say ‘Oh she’s strong’, but she’s just a realistic character.”

“I believe that the energy you put into the world is what you get back, so I’m trying to put something positive out there,” she added.

—Agencies