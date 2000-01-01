Sobha tops consumer confidence survey

Sobha, the listed developer from Bangalore, has made it to the top rank as the number one choice of homebuyers in Asia’s third biggest economy.

In the latest Track2Realty’s Consumer Confidence Report 20:20, a comprehensive study on consumer experiences and overall psychology about the Indian real estate market, Sobha beat well-known rivals to clinch the top rank for the fourth year in a row.

Others who made it to the top ten nationally in the descending order are Godrej Properties, Prestige Group, Oberoi Realty, Embassy Group, Brigade, Puravankara, DLF, K Raheja Corp and Hiranandani.

The others in the 20 national list, rank wise include Tata Housing, ATS, Ashiana, Omkar, Mahindra Lifespaces, Ambuja Neotia, Salarpuria Sattva, Lodha, Indiabulls and Adani Realty.

Discerning homebuyers across the country evaluated and voted them on 10 parameters such as timely delivery, construction quality, matching promises, value for money, peer endorsement, trust and transparency, relationship management, brand reputation, safe investment, amenities and liveability.

This latest Consumer Confidence Report 20:20 (20 realty players across 20 cities) is based on an evaluation of 500 developers nationally.

At a time when consumer sentiment in the Indian real estate market has hit the lowest in the last 10 years, the Track2Realty Consumer Confidence Report 20:20 found that developers focused on the buyers, with quality projects and meaningful dialogue, have been rated higher by the consumers at a pan-India level.

Out of the total 500 developers nationally that were shortlisted for evaluation, buyers across the country dismissed as many as 412 developers as totally unreliable and worth avoiding.

Only 88 developers were voted with some level of trust. Out of these, only seven developers could earn ‘Positive Outlook’ at the national level.

There are also 10 other developers who earned ‘Positive Outlook’ at the regional level, but lacked national exposure, footprint and/or trust. Altogether there are only 17 real estate developers to earn a ‘Positive Outlook’ by the consumers across the country.

“The good part is that there are new players who are emerging strongly like the Central Park and Gulshan Homz, who will make a big difference going forward,” Ravi Sinha, CEO and managing editor at Track2Realty told Financial Chronicle.

In terms of the city index of consumer confidence, Bangalore remained the most bullish city with 34 per cent buyers in an optimistic frame of mind.

Additionally, the least number of consumer complaints were noted from South Indian markets in general and Bangalore in particular.

The methodology used was rigorous and widespread. A large sample size of 10,000 consumers were targeted through one-on-one interviews across 20 cities – Bangalore, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai, Coimbatore, Kochi, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow, Bhopal and Indore. The consumers were given a set of 25 open and close-ended questions to gauge their broader understanding of the real estate market before focusing on their likes and dislikes.

Significantly, Sobha also clinched the number 1 position among the top 10 real estate developers in South India for the fourth time. Others in the descending order include Prestige Group, Brigade, Embassy Group, Puravankara, Godrej Properties, RMZ Corp, Salarpuria Sattva, Mantri and Shriram Properties.

The top ten in North India are DLF, ATS, Godrej Properties, Mahagun, Ashiana, Sobha, Central Park, Tata Housing, Gulshan Homz, and Prateek Group.

The top ten in West India were listed as Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, K Raheja Corp, Hiranandani, Omkar, Lodha, Tata Housing, Kalpa Taru, Sunteck and Mahindra Lifespaces.

The top ten in East India are Ambuja Neotia, South City, Forum Group, Srijan, Tata Housing, Godrej Properties, Shrachi, PS Group, Mani and Hiland. Points out Sinha: “Four years ago, it was DLF at the top and Sobha was at the fourth rank nationally, but in the last four years, Sobha and its rival Godrej have consolidated their reputation among homebuyers.”

“The great thing about Godrej is that it is the only developer with positive outlook in all four major regions of the country whereas Sobha has no presence in East, North and West India. Yet it ranked sixth in North India as consumers choice despite having only two projects,” he said.

Similarly, Central Park, which has only one large scale housing project delivered in Gurgaon, found buyers ranking it seventh best in North India.

Noida-based Gulshan Homz too, which had delivered four projects in Noida, was also voted the ninth best developer as it had no consumer complaints whatsoever, according to the report.

“But bigger players such as Supertech and Gaursons had many complaints from buyers,” says Sinha.

Sobha’s consumer connect comes in for high praise. For example, a buyer who bought a high value property from Sobha realized he could not buy the house because he had lost his job. “The builder instead of forfeiting his investment, found him an alternative house of lower value,” explained Sinha.

The report found that only seven developers could earn a ‘Positive Outlook’ at the national level. Five of them are from the South Indian real estate market (Sobha, Prestige Group, Brigade Group, Embassy Group and Puravankara) and two from the Mumbai, including Godrej Properties, which was the only corporate conglomerate to get a pan-India positive outlook from the consumers. The other developer from Mumbai was Oberoi Realty.

Ten other developers earned a ‘Positive Outlook’ at the regional level but lacked national exposure, footprint and/or trust. These include DLF, ATS, Mahagun, K Raheja, Hiranandani, Omkar Realtors and Developers, Ambuja Neotia, South City Projects, Srijan and Tata Housing.

Bengaluru remained the most bullish city, with 34 per cent buyers with an optimistic outlook, while consumer confidence was lowest in Kolkata at 12 per cent, compared to a national average of 28 per cent.

Most consumer complaints were received from North India in general and Delhi-NCR in particular. The least number of consumer complaints were noted from the South Indian markets in general and Bangalore in particular.

“We are extremely honoured and humbled to be recognised as number one in the consumer confidence report. What makes this recognition special for us is the fact that we have been able to retain the top spot for four years,” Ravi Menon, chairman at Sobha said.

JC Sharma, vice-chairman and managing director at Sobha said despite the challenging environment, Sobha has been recognised with top honours. “We believe in paying attention and listening to customers’ requirements. We understand the laws and dynamics specific to a region and customise our product offerings accordingly,” he pointed out.

