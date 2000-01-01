Rera-registered projects attract customers

Rera has brought about a major shift in industry practices. In the medium to long-term a consolidation is expected as smaller developers or non-serious players will sell out to bigger players or exit the business, which should bring in better industry standards in terms of delivering quality homes with timely completions, said Ramesh Nair, CEO and Country Head of real estate services and property investment firm Jones Lang LaSalle India, in an exclusive interview with Mini Tejaswi of Financial Chronicle. Excerpts from the interview:

Growth has been evident in the commercial space across the country, but what is the scenario in the home market, is recovery in sight yet?

Market-wide recovery is not visible on ground, but Rera registered projects, especially in the mid and affordable segment are witnessing increased customer queries and sales conversions. There are only small green shoots visible due to restoration of buyer confidence to an extent due to the higher public information available under Rera.

We hear that there are thousands of ghost apartments in Bangalore alone and lakhs across the country, would you be able to share further understanding around this?

Our understanding is that barring NCR and particularly Gurgaon where we saw a high level of investment activity in the past, there are certain pockets, mainly the premium and luxury segment where completed, but sold apartments lie unoccupied. Most of the demand in other cities has always been driven primarily by end-users, though investors have been active as well. We would not be able to comment on the number of such completed, sold yet unoccupied apartments.

Many builders have stopped home construction half way as they are not able to raise money to continue building, this includes some projects of big brand builders, what according to you is the way out for them to raise capital?

Many developers are leveraged to a great extent and ability to take on more debt is limited with them. Quality developers have been able to enter in to platform level deals/partnerships as they are backed by their good track record in terms of delivery and timely completions. Rera has brought in transparency and stringent and higher level of disclosures. It will immensely benefit lenders/investors to choose development partners wisely.

For incomplete projects smaller developers are tying up with bigger players for completing the pending projects through strategic sales/marketing partnerships.

JLL has been tracking India realty mart in the last over 20 years. What is your immediate and long-term outlook for home market in the country?

Rera has brought about a major shift in industry practices and in the short-term some pain is expected as developers attempt to be in line with the strict compliances and lack of upfront funds, which they could access earlier through pre-launches etc. As developers become more agile towards becoming Rera compliant, buyer confidence should make a gradual recovery as they would be able to access publicly available information to choose projects wisely. In the medium to long-term we also expect consolidation in the industry as smaller developers or non-serious players will sell out to bigger players or exit the business, which should bring in better industry standards in terms of delivering quality homes with timely completions.

Most builders say it is a buyers’ market, but buyers believe it is still a builders’ market, what is it according to you, with respect to home segment?

We believe that buyers should pick the right product, which fits their budget and requirement while in line with all requisite compliances. We think good bargains are still available in the market and so buyers should move ahead with purchase decisions. We also think that RERA registered projects will begin to remain firm on their prices and the window for discounts for the right project is likely to narrow down.

How is the industry currently handling the pain around inventory?

Between Q1 2016 and Q1 2017, project launches were actually lower than sales at a pan India level, more so for top seven cities, indicating that developers had started becoming proactive towards managing the unsold inventory levels. The unsold inventory levels have also been coming down for six quarters now, while prices have remained stable across most residential corridors.

