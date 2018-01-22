Needed budget boost for a grand revival

India is a superpower-in-waiting. But economists are concerned that sluggish economic rate of below 7 per cent may continue for some years. The real estate sector too has been impacted by policy reforms such as Rera, GST and demonetisation.

Given this economic and industry scenario, the upcoming Union budget 2018-19 is an ideal time to push policies conducive for higher growth in the industry and the economy at large.

Considering the upstream and downstream linkages of the real estate sector, proper incentives can transform the sector into an engine of national economic growth. Taking these factors into account, it would be in everybody’s interests if the government accords industry and infrastructure status to the sector.

The numerous additional benefits apart, this would allow the industry to access long-term funds at competitive rates. The steep borrowing costs that developers presently face are inflating the final rates of real estate units for customers.

Meanwhile, according to some reports, the government may reduce corporate tax for companies with an annual turnover of up to Rs 500 crore. The reports also indicate that the corporate tax rate for all companies could be reduced from 30 per cent to 25 per cent. Any reduction in corporate tax in this manner would be a most welcome move, spurring greater growth across the entire corporate spectrum. Notional loss in tax revenues, if the higher business and gross receipts would compensate any,, generated nationwide.

Although some policy reforms were initiated earlier, their implementation may need some tweaking. Take the case of real estate investment trusts (Reits). Presently, the holding period for its long-term capital gains is three years. To make Reits more attractive for investors, this needs to be reduced to one year.

Despite earlier incentives, demand in the sector remains lackluster even as inventories keep piling. Therefore, better incentives and proper implementation are essential for reviving the industry.

Besides affordable housing, it’s important for the government to introduce necessary incentives for the mid-end and high-end segments of residential realty as well as for commercial and industrial realty. While affordable housing is essential to plug the demand-supply gap of housing units, demand in other segments too is imperative to drive genuine recovery in real estate and the economy.

Keeping the customers’ perspective in mind, the government could also initiate select measures that would make it easier for them to buy their long-cherished dream homes. Accordingly, lending rates should be reduced across the board – not just in affordable housing, as it happens to be at present. This will encourage customers in higher segments to stop waiting endlessly for rates to dip further before buying their dream home. The kind of bargains available today may not be there later. Lower interest rates can help fence sitters finally make up their minds.

Furthermore, the income-tax exemption limit under section 80 IB needs to be hiked across income categories, which includes increasing the rebate on all home loans. Such a move will leave extra disposable funds in the hands of individuals, making it more likely for them to opt for the long-pending property purchase.

Finally, it may be noted that insurance premiums have shot up in the past couple of years. With home insurance now being mandatory in most cases, the higher premiums only increase the cost burden on buyers. The government should offer robust rebates on taxes for home insurance in order to spur more home buying from those still without their own homes.

The Union budget 2018-19 is the best time for the Centre to implement the above measures for reviving India’s real estate and economy.

The negative sentiment in the real estate market has brought out a situation wherein those who booked flats are not making payment, resulting in serious cash crunch with the developers. This coupled with the pressure to avoid NPA in bank accounts every quarter, the construction progress badly affects and the developer cannot delivery flats in time.

Quite a large number of projects have stuck up midway due to this reason leaving the buyers in dilemma. In order to safeguard the interests of the buyers, banks, developers, and to benefit the government and also to resume construction activities in full swing, banks should be instructed to further finance such stuck projects and re-schedule the existing project loans, offering a moratorium of at least two years.

(The writer is chairman, Supertech Limited)