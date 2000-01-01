Make property mart attractive for investors, customers: Grant Thornton

“Year 2017 can be clearly described as a year of transformation for the sector. Developments like Rera, GST, affordable housing are set to change the entire landscape of the sector. Rera will ensure enhanced level and quality of information in the public domain and GST is expected to simplify the pricing structure and tax regime for the sector. Affordable housing is targeted to create further demand in the mid income housing.

By and large, the sector is moving in the right direction ushering an era of transparency and consumer confidence, something the sector has been struggling for a while.

All these developments have given a very solid platform for the real estate sector to perform and contribute to GDP in a significant manner, however further tweaks in the existing laws and additional incentives can really provide the necessary fillip to the sector to grow faster. The expectation from upcoming union budget 2018 is multi-fold. Some of these expectations relate to providing additional money in the hands taxpayers (customers), at the same time, there is an expectation around making the process of real estate more seamless and quicker. Overall objective is to make real estate attractive for both kinds of customers, one who is aspiring to buy his/ her first house and secondly, as an attractive investment class.”