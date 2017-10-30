GST, Rera to trigger realty growth

Real estate is one of the most pivotal sectors of the Indian economy and plays a vital role in employment generation as well as contributes significantly to GDP.

However, over the last several years, the realty market has been going south across India as investor and end-user sentiment kept on falling. Recent reports suggested that new home launches dipped over 20 per cent across India in the second quarter of 2017 as market was still reeling from the impact of demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes.

Before the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016 (Rera) kicked in, developers were focusing on delivering earlier projects. Now, with implementation of GST and Rera already being implemented, together they will go a long way in ensuring transparency in the realty sector and growing buyer confidence. The existing channels include issues of multiple taxation, amounting to indirect taxes and no uniformity. GST will free homebuyers and investors from the hassle of paying several state taxes at different levels, therefore removing the double taxation impact. Therefore 12 per cent tax rate under GST regime looks favorable to the industry.

GST will subsume a number of taxes at various levels including the excise duty, VAT and service tax. In addition to this the anti-profiteering clause introduced in the GST law makes it mandatory for development firms to pass on the benefits of the input credits to the consumers. This input credit will be given on successful completion of each stage of the project. However, development firms need to pass on the benefits to the consumers.

In addition to the GST, stamp duty and registration charges will continue to be levied on under-construction properties. So buyers will have to factor in these small charges too.

Impact of GST on Affordable House

The coming of GST in no way is a hindrance to the government’s ‘Housing for all by 2022’ vision. The finance minister has clarified and stated that there will be no taxes under GST for the housing projects that are developed under affordable housing scheme.

While there are a number of speculations and rumors about the tax causing an additional burden on the taxpayers, it is in fact a move to transform India with the principle of “One Nation, One Market, One Tax”.

GST remains quite neutral towards the real estate in India and will, to a great extent, simplify tax compliance and lessen the scope of double taxation. It is ideal for home buyers even if the standard GST rate is charged high given that the cascading effect of double taxation inflated prices of real estate in the past.

Impact of GST on Home Buyers and Investors

GST has truly simplified the tax structure for the home buyers who were previously subjected to various levels of taxes being levied in the different stages of the home buying process. The VAT, Service tax, stamp duty, registration tax; paying the taxes on various levels of the construction process, state taxes and so on were all complicated terminologies and figures for the home buyers to apprehend in one go. However, GST charges a standardized rate of 12 per cent of property value for all the under construction properties which is inclusive of the stamp duty and registration charges. Indirect taxes on sale of ready to move in properties shall no longer be applicable, thereby simplifying the second sale and purchase process. One of the biggest advantages of the GST comes from the fact that it standardises the taxation to be derived from one single purchase price.

GST further reduces the input tax credits, which increased the overall logistics costs involved for the builder. These reduced costs are direct benefits, which are now likely to be passed on to the homebuyers in the form of price reductions. This is likely to boost investor and homebuyers morale and will now pump in more investments into the real estate in India.

Most of the construction material falling is under the 18 per cent and 28 per cent slab.

Since the tax incidence on various stones, aluminum, glass, ceramic, lamps and fittings are in the bracket of 18-28 per cent, it can be expected that cost of luxury projects and commercial projects may rise if input set off is not utilized properly. As the higher rate of tax will lead to increase in cost of construction activities. For example

Cement will be taxed at the rate of 28 per cent under GST, which is higher the current average rate tax of around 20-24 per cent

Iron rods and pillars will be charged at the rate of 18 per cent , which is smililar to the average rate of 20 per cent under the old regime

Paint, wall fittings , plaster , wallpaper and ceramic tiles will be taxed at 28 per cent, which is also similar to the previous average rate of 20-25 per cent

Sand lime bricks and fly ash bricks will be taxed at 5 per cent, which is lower than the previous average rate of 6 per cent.

However, the marginal change in the percentage of these variables will make a huge difference as transportation and logistics costs are reduced in the single taxation system. While there might be marginal impact on the real estate sector in the near term, we are definitely looking at a significant improvement in buyer sentiment and perception of this sector. Developers too will find the GST regime much simpler to work with, with the benefit of input tax credit being an added advantage

Impact of Rera

Came into force on May 1, 2017, Rera is supposed to protect the interest of homebuyers and usher in transparency and accountability into the otherwise opaque and unregulated real estate sector.

For the implementation of these regulations, each state and union territory will have to form their own Regulatory Authority (RA), which will frame regulations and rules according to the Act.

As on May 1st, 13 states and union territories had notified their rules and provisions of the law. State Regulators will be responsible for registering each real estate projects and real estate agent operating in their state under Rera. The details for each of these registered projects would be available on a website which could be accessed by the public.

So far Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Kerala, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Maharashtra and union territories of NCT of Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu and Lakshadweep have notified rules for implementation of Rera 2016. Bihar and Odisha have notified rules in complete sync with the one notified by the Ministry of Housing and Poverty Alleviation. While other states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat have provided certain exemptions to ongoing projects, thus diluting the law to a certain extent. States namely Delhi and Maharashtra have also given some major relaxation in terms of disclosures and lock-In period on investments made by developers.

Rera would have an impact on the entire industry, across all three segments namely – residential, commercial and retail. But more impact could be seen on the residential development in terms of supply especially, while the other two may have a lesser impact in terms of supply and demand.

Apart from developers, the regulations are also applicable on real estate agents/brokers who would have to now register with the Regulatory authority in order to deal in any form of Real Estate.

The various disclosures to be made by the developer and registering, and getting all necessary clearances before selling a project, are some of the provisions, which would have a major impact on buyer’s confidence and create a lot of transparency

Too little time has passed since GST’s implementation to accurately determine the new tax regime's impact on the sector. That said, the combination of both GST and Rera has created some short-term uncertainty. However, we believe both will help strengthen the demand environment going forward. GST is likely to provide a significant boost to economic growth and Rera will increase consumer confidence. That combination is likely to be very positive for the real estate sector.

(The writer is managing director, RE/MAX India)