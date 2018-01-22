Ghost housing

Some 500,000 homes, all spruced up, ready but unsold. That’s the kind of inventory Indian realty players are currently sitting on mostly across the National Capital Region, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kolkota and Ahmedabad.

The ages of these homes are in the range of 10.3 to 18.5 quarters, i.e. 2.9 years to 4.7 years. This is what a study by realty advisory, Knight Frank India, has discovered recently.

A majority of these surplus (ghost) homes that have been constructed are in the Rs 50 lakh plus above category and builders will take a minimum of three years to clear this inventory.

During this period, the real estate sector may not witness new launches of any mid to high-ticket projects. However, the builders are now busy creating supply for a market that is currently emerging: affordable, low budget homes, says a Bangalore-based realty tracker Lal Bagh Mohan.

Says Shishir Baijal chairman and managing director at Knight Frank India: “a strategic switch in developer’s approach has led to a price reduction in most markets. All in all, it is a buyers’ market today.”

Affordable is adorable

Housing for All, which the NDA government has adopted to achieve by 2022, is an important target. “When a target is set, achieving it becomes the focal point and the facilitator of this target would be this segment, affordable housing,” says Niranjan Hiranandani, national president, NAREDCO.

Taking this into account, the last Union budget saw granting of infrastructure status to affordable housing. The government has also made it easier to implement using the public-private partnership model (PPP) and the real estate sector is also gearing up to make it a success.

With this scenario, it is obvious that affordable housing is in focus, explains Hiranandani.

Affordable housing shortage is estimated at 25 lakh units across Maharashtra alone and the demand for houses is expected to increase in the next two years, making affordable housing a social need, argues Manju Yagnik, vice chairperson, Mumbai-based Nahar Group.

She adds, “Out of this 25 lakh, 11 lakh houses will be required only in Mumbai city and its suburbs. Approximately two thousand houses need to be constructed daily to accomplish the goal. To meet this shortage, it’s necessary to simplify the process for land acquisition, which is the main and high priced component in housing development.”

A recent KPMG study says the affordable housing segment is likely to grow by over 30 per cent, over the medium-term. Owing to low interest rates, various sops from the government and demand from consumers, development firms are now looking into this segment, which was once considered to be a low-profit segment by many in the real estate sector.

New launches in affordable segment

A January report by property advisory Knight Frank India said affordable housing has been a major contributor to the new launches in National Capital Region (NCR).

With the recent sluggish conditions pushing major builders away from the market, the affordable housing segment has become a preferred choice.

The share of affordable homes among new projects rose from 53 per cent in 2016 to 83 per cent in 2017, indicating developers’ focus towards properties within the Rs 50-lakh price bracket, says the latest report by Knight Frank.

The budget home space is getting action packed with dozens of project launches expected in the next couple of quarters. In short, for India’s realty sector, the affordable segment seems to have brought in a lot of respite and hope for year 2018.

Bangalore-based builder Puravankara Ltd said it would develop over 10,000 affordable homes under a massive, 15-million sq ft project spread across Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai and Pune.

Priced in the Rs 25 lakh to Rs 50 lakh per unit range, these projects will be completed in phases in the next 15 months. The realty firm has earmarked a total investment of Rs 3,500 crore to fund these projects.

Points out Ashish Puravankara, managing director of Puravankara Ltd: “Affordable housing is the way forward for the sector. The sector is not only expected to trigger robust growth for the sector, but will also enable a higher GDP for the economy. We have good understanding of the customer and markets. We are happy to package this product at this price.”

Puravankara has already announced its first such project, Provident Park Square, on Kanakpura Road in Bangalore a few days ago. Keppel Puravankara Development, a 2006 joint venture between Keppel Land and Puravankara, at an investment of Rs 600 crore, will do this 20-acre project.

“Provident Park Square is committed to bring a paradigm shift to the concept of affordable housing in the country. We have priced the apartments between Rs 27 to 60 lakh of 550 to 1,300 sq ft in size. Most units are one and two-bedroom homes and only some are three-bedroom apartments,” Puravankara adds.

Hiranandani Group is entering the affordable housing segment by constructing 500 dwelling units at its Oragadam integrated township, Hiranandani Parks.

Similarly, the builder is creating affordable homes at Hiranandani Fortune City, Panvel and Hiranandani Estate, Thane.

“The response we have got surely suggests that the market is ready for this segment,” says Hiranandani.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is also exploring this space in a big way.

Accelerated urbanisation and rampant migration of working population from different states have created tremendous need for affordable housing in NCR – and the requirement keeps growing, says Santosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Property Consultants.

By the way, NCR is the largest urban agglomeration in India, with more than 28 million urban residents or around 7.5 per cent of the country’s overall urban population.

A recent Anarock report shows that NCR comes out on top in terms of the number of units added in the affordable housing segment (priced at Rs 40 lakh) during the last two years and accounted for around 26-30 per cent of the overall affordable housing segment’s supply across the top Indian cities.

Global trends in small housing

Global trends suggest that being minimalist is the ‘in’ thing and large-sized homes are gradually being slotted into the high-end and luxury segment. Smartly planned smaller sized homes fit the definition of ‘affordable’ and this is a trend, which has been rising over the past few years. It is catching up in India as well, says Hiranandani. China, Hong Kong and Japan seem to have already touched the heights in this sector with one bed-room homes, nano homes and coffin homes, among others.

Is the market ready for this segment?

There is a huge demand for this segment, affordable both from the perspective of size, as well as the price-point. As per Manju Yagnik, affordable housing is need of the hour. In the past one-year, looking at the huge demand, developers have modified their products into affordable housing segment.

The ‘Housing for All’ objective requires huge investment in infrastructure, a large-scale skill development programme and tremendous financial support for timely implementation.

Innovative and aggressive steps are required without which the goal

cannot be accomplished. Crucially, the cost of construction is high, making it financially unfavourable for some developers.

In order to encourage the participation of private players to enter affordable housing through financial or non-financial support, the government has taken a great initiative by developing the PPP model. With the PPP policy for affordable housing in India, there is likely to be a reduction in land burden, financial and capital investment, maintenance and positive outcome of the capital invested.

Major bottleneck

Land, obviously, is the costliest commodity in real estate. Models in affordable housing such as private land can be developed for intensive utilisation, higher floor space index (FSI) or in exchange for permission to build high-end housing, opines Yagnik.

Since margins in affordable housing are thin, it becomes increasingly difficult for developers to buy land at prevailing cost of capital.

The government’s thrust on the ‘Housing for All’ is estimated to have more policies to attract homebuyers. Affordable housing will continue to be the focus of policy and the sector through the next few years, as that is where the real housing shortfall and need exists.

Yagnik adds: “Right policies, funding and participation from private developers will definitely provide the push for affordable housing.”

Budget expectation in favour of the sector

Shailesh Puranik, MD, Puranik Builders says 2017 was marked as the year of major policy changes.

The real estate sector is still going through a transition and challenging times due to many pivotal policy changes like Rera, Reits, GST, and the impact of 2016 demonetisation. 2018 may not be much different.

“However, we expect the government to take some corrective measures in the Union budget 2018 that would provide relief to the real estate sector,” says Puranik.

“We also expect that the housing loss set-off limit should be increased from Rs 2 lakh. Budget 2018 should provide more incentives for first time homebuyers and developers who have been reeling the burden of Rera and general slowdown last year. It would be helpful if an additional limit is set for the principal amount of the home loan, as usually this limit of Rs 1.50 lakh under 80C gets exhausted under regular investments like PPF, FDs, EPF, insurance premium and much more,” he states.

Considering the slowdown witnessed in the real estate market, this recommendation can help the sector to gain some momentum and will reap higher growth prospects for builders, as well as better returns for the end consumers, Puranik points out.

