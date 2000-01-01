BMW’s Mini on expansion spree

BMW, India’s second biggest German luxury car maker by sales, is on a roll. Last week it announced how it's is betting big on its iconic British brand Mini as the Gurgaon-headquartered automobile major starts local production of the all-new second generation Mini Countryman at its factory in Chennai from June.

The company is also considering assembling more models under Mini range in the country to make them affordable and expand the luxury car market.

The Mini line of small cars began life as Britain’s answer to the Volkswagen Beetle — a small, fuel-efficient, inexpensive, functional sedan. It didn’t take long for enthusiasts to discover the Mini’s racing potential and it soon became iconic.

The Countryman is best described as a subcompact crossover. It has four doors and a tailgate that swings up, but it’s also a Mini, so it’s enjoyable to drive — all the more so for the way it accommodates drivers and passengers of every shape and size.

BMW bought the 50-year-old brand in the year 2000 and it has not looked back since with its popularity rising even in India. Significantly what started off as a car being designed on a napkin by Sir Alec Issigonis has now grown into such an emotional legacy.

Since its debut in 2012, the Mini model range in the country includes the Mini 3-door, the Mini 5-door, the Mini Convertible, the Mini Countryman and the Mini Clubman. These were all imported, attracting 100 per cent import duties and making them expensive in the country.

Although, Mini is only six years young in India, selling five attractive imported models in the country, it has made an impressive mark in the growing luxury car market which sold over 40,000 cars last fiscal.

The top luxury brands include the German trio of market leader Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, Tata Motors-owned British iconic sports car maker Jaguar Land Rover and Swedish brand Volvo Cars.

“Our strategy for expanding the premium brand in the country is showing results and we are targeting to double our sales numbers this year,” Vikram Pawah, president at BMW Group India told Financial Chronicle.

He said over the past six years, we have been able to establish Mini as a niche premium car brand in India, offering luxury hatchbacks.

Last year, sales of Mini brand stood at 421 units with 17 per cent growth and the pace of sales in the country has only increased. Mini’s sales jumped 15 per cent in the first quarter of CY2018 between January and March at 136 units, indicating a steady growth for the brand despite fierce competition in Asia’s third biggest car market.

“With the new Mini Countryman now getting produced locally, we intend to multiply the volumes for the Mini brand and aim to double the sales at the minimum,” Pawah said.

Pawah also said with the demand rising to own a Mini brand, the company plans to add two more showrooms this year, especially in the non-metro markets. At present it retails from Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bangalore and Hyderabad.

“The local production of Mini Countryman marks a new chapter in BMW's story in India,” Pawah pointed out.

This is a part of the company's strategy to deliver more value to customer, and grow the market.

“We want to tap the growing aspiration of the young and successful business professionals who want to own a Mini. There is a lot of potential for the brand to grow in India,” he said.

The all-new Countryman to be produced locally at its Chennai plant from June will have over 50 per cent localisation content similar to other BMW models. That is how the brand has been able to price the new SUV competitively.

The new Countryman is priced at Rs 34.90 lakh at pan India showroom and it will compete against its Bavarian cousin, the BMW X1, along with other bestsellers in the segment, including the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the Audi Q3.

The Countryman is available in three variants — the Cooper S at Rs 34.90 lakh, Cooper SD at Rs 37.40 lakh and the sporty Cooper S JCW Inspired at Rs 41.40 lakh. The S and S JCW are four-cylinder petrol powerhouses producing 192 hp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The Cooper SD is a diesel machine, churning 190 hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. All three engines come with automatic Steptronic Transmission and the John Cooper Works-inspired model gets a sports set-up.

The all-new design of the 2018 Countryman makes it a larger car, and hence a compact SUV.

The new Countryman boasts of some of the state-of-the-art tech features like the latest iDrive infotainment system with a touchscreen. However, as is typical of Mini models, a lot of equipment is offered as optional extras. The sportier-looking S JCW Inspired variant packs in air ducts in the front apron, 18-inch alloy wheels (non-JCW variants get 17-inchers), a rear spoiler and other additional equipment such as a rear view camera, a sporty steering wheel, a Harman Kardon system, a head-up display, wireless charging and stainless steel pedal covers.

“The new Countryman is built for adventure and it is an ideal companion for city trips to country getaways and long journeys,” Pawah said.

He said the new five-seater sports activity vehicle as the company calls it, is all rounder with ample space for the entire family. “It is a perfect fit for an urban environment offering unique driving comfort, refined interiors and cleaner functionality in a winding country road, or the bustle of the city,” Pawah pointed out.

The front of the Countryman has a wider, squarish design. An all-new grille complements the squared-off headlights and pronounced wheel arches, giving it that all-important crossover look.

The changes in the rear are subtle. The Mini logo on the boot and the signature tail lamps have been carried over from its predecessor, but they get have a lighting pattern makeover.

The new Countryman is the biggest Mini ever because of the space it offers. With an increase in length and width of 200 mm and 30 mm respectively, it offers more legroom, more headroom and more shoulder room, thus allowing five people to sit comfortably. The boot space has also increased by 30 per cent.

The car comes packed with safety features, including anti-lock breaking system (ABS), driver and passenger airbags, cornering brake control and run flat tyres.

At present the customer base for Mini in India is well over 2,500 owners and the company plans to multiply that number in the coming times, while keeping the brand niche at the same time.

