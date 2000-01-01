Go by fundamental ratios

He has been working as a wealth planner for many years now, but beyond financial planning, imparting financial literacy to the people has become his ultimate goal. Besides being a certified financial planner, Kanak Kumar Jain, founder-CEO of Suskan Consultants, has been a wealth coach, international speaker, trainer and an author. While his maiden book, The Volatility Game–Play & Grow Rich, propagates and delves at length on a new game on personal finance, his other initiative, ‘Money Magnet Tribe’, certifies students with practical training on the Capital Market.

Jain says his mission in life is to ensure the growth of at least one human being everyday through financial planning, fun games and training. He himself and other members of his team are driven by the vision of ‘ensuring growth through financial literacy to its clients and associates’

Jain says that he would be happy if the Indian equity market generates double-digit returns this year, given the current momentum in the economy. He thinks the Indian market will have its own challenges and phases of volatility. He says it will be a stock-specific market in the days to come. So, one should set the focus more towards organised and process-oriented companies.

Jain has no doubt whatsoever that ATF, or alternative investment funds, which are niche products, are also the flavour of the season. Various SME investment options are also available, where investment starts from a minimum amount of Rs 25 lakh. Investment options in start-ups and the SME segment are also available at very cheap valuation, if correctly identified. The returns can be manifold, but risk will prevail. Various portfolio management services (PMS) are also available for high networth individuals (HNIs), who are looking at fundamentals and momentum of stocks as investment strategy, points out Jain.