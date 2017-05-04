When there’s no excuse to not indulge in the finest wine

I found myself heading, for the second time in a year, to one of the most revered red wines districts in the wine world—Piedmont, for the Easter weekend. Yes, that is correct, all the way from Mumbai to Piedmont for a long weekend of wine drinking!



Step aside Bordeaux and Burgundy, as this journey was about the boldest of the red ‘B’s—Barolo. Piedmont is well known for its rich, full bodied, full flavoured Barolo red wine produced in the northern Italian region. Barolo wine is made from the Nebbiolo grape and is arguably one of Italy’s greatest and most famous wines.



According to Wikipedia “Barolo wine is often described as having the aromas of tar and roses, and the wines are noted for their ability to age and usually take on a rust red tinge as they mature. Barolo needs to be aged for at least 38 months after the harvest before release, of which at least 18 months must be in wood. When subjected to ageing of at least five years before release, the wine can be labelled a Riserva.”



But it is not only the outstanding wines that bring food & drink travellers like us to Piedmont. The region is also synonymous with white truffles, hazelnuts and chocolates. Gourmets recognise and celebrate the region as a prime source of the world’s finest flavoured hazelnuts and also some of its best chocolates.



After some intense WhatsApp discussions on a few shortlisted hotel alternatives, we finally decided to stay at the fabulous Castello di Sinio—a beautifully restored 12th century castle. This property is particularly well located between the Barolo & Barbaresco wine zones and therefore was ideal for the tasting adventures we had in mind. Further the owner and manager, Denise Pardini, is herself a celebrated chef and is also recognised as an expert on Barolo wines.



Needless to say, the weekend was one to savour in every aspect. Between the Castello, the wineries, the restaurants, the tastings and the enoteche (wine repository), much wine was consumed through the day. And at sundown. And before and during some incredible local meals. Breakfast alas was not accompanied by wine.



Being in Piedmont is always special. It is apparent that the region continues to attracts a large number of wine and food lovers. What is particularly interesting is that a large number of them are millennials. It is clear that wine, much like all other consumer products, will perforce need to appeal to millennials to stay relevant and grow as a category in the years to come.



Appealing to millennials will require a clear understanding of them. For example millennials seem to care less about the age of a product. This is evidenced by the popularity of some whiskeys which do not have age statements. But what they do care about is the history and the provenance of the product. Which stands to reason as a deeper understanding of a product has always been essential to developing a liking for a product.



Branding is also likely to play a larger role in the future. As customer attention spans continue to decline, there is evidence of creative labels supporting the discovery of product on shelves. Consumers are more likely to select product with labels that either stand out better or have better appeal to them.



We can also expect a lot of packaging innovation. Such as plastic ‘bottle-like’ containers that are flattened to fit into letter boxes. Or square wine bottles. Or the “corta” a short, fat bottle being introduced by some California wineries inspired from old hand bottles.



Apparently, some wineries have even begun putting quality wines into single serve cans. While this is yet a niche phenomenon, good sales are indicative of the convenience of wine in cans. Cans have always been easy to cool, carry, transport and serve. And importantly, the quantity served from an open can is a fraction of the quantity served from an opened bottle.



While packaging innovations may upset purists, the truth is that convenience has always been at the greatest motivator for design innovation. Also, the rising popularity of craft beers has likely prompted the more traditional wineries to think far more innovatively about packaging.



Restaurant wine lists have also started becoming easier to navigate. While some restaurants continue to hand out leather bound ‘encyclopaedia-like’ wine lists that almost demand a formal education in the appreciation of wines to decipher them, we have begun to see lighter more curated wine lists which are much more customer friendly.



On the other hand, wine slushies lead my list of wine trends I’m hoping they don’t become universal! While we did not see them in Piedmont, I hope the appeal of blending of wine, fruit and ice into refreshing summer drinks stays limited. Perhaps this is another adverse effect of global warming?



Apart from the wineries and restaurants we also managed to visit a few enoteche. The enoteca is a great Italian concept that in my opinion must be introduced in every wine district of the world. These are essentially regional ‘wine libraries’ aimed at providing locals and tourists with a hands-on experience, and of course tastings, of the range of local product with the final aim being the sale of wine.



Most enoteche we encountered, and indeed spent time at, did not carry a large quantity of any one wine but rather provided rich information and a good experience of the product of local wineries and were happy to provide introductions directly to the producers for quantity purchase.



While a weekend may seem a relatively short period of time, if planned correctly, one can manage to drink or taste one’s way through a fair amount of wine during the period. We were very fortunate to have had a great introduction to the region the first time around and were therefore able to maximise the weekend.



There are two people that we must give credit to. The first person being Anna Savino, a local wine guide, who goes well beyond the call of duty and helped us with some excellent restaurant planning and winery visits.



We particularly enjoyed visiting two wineries during our tasting visits—Oddero and Rizzi.



Marina Rinaldi is the second. Marina owns and manages amazing cottages, under La Rosa Gialla, and she makes you feel like a family member. Her warm welcome and hospitality will never be forgotten; it made us instantly feel like Piedmont locals.



Our weekend would perhaps be best summed up by Ernest Hemingway “Wine is one of the most civilised things in the world and one of the most natural things of the world that has been brought to the greatest perfection, and it offers a greater range for enjoyment and appreciation than, possibly, any other purely sensory thing.”



